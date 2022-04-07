Will Selena Gomez NOT attend the 2021 Met Gala? This is the rumor circulating on the internet

According to information from her makeup artist, the actress will not attend the ‘Super Bowl of fashion’. Getty pictures

There are hours left before one more edition of the met gala surprise the world (remembering that last year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). However, for this edition, Anna Wintour and an entourage of collaborators have designed a strategy to keep each of the attendees safe, as well as the different media and reporters who meet tomorrow afternoon at the Metropolitan Museum of New York.

For the big event this Monday, all the guests will have to get more creative than usual, since the face masks will be the main accessory when entering.

Currently, all Met Gala attendees will have to show proof that they are already vaccinated and will also be expected to wear a face covering indoors except when eating or drinking,” a source said.

Said decision comes from a representative of the city where the “fashion Super Bowl” will take place, in which it is necessary to be vaccinated, and it is even allowed to request certificates that support it. inside all the tentative guest list for the met gala, Selena Gomez was contemplated until this theory arose…

This year, celebrities will have to wear face masks as their main accessory. Getty Images

Rumors about the absence of Selena Gomez in the met gala

Yes Selena Gomez attends the met galathis would be the triumphant return of the businesswoman to the most important event in fashion, after the last experience she had and surely remember: the excessive self-tanner that made her see a very different tone from her skin.

In a recent video posted by Vogue Beauty Secrets, Selena Gomez recalled the moment she went through. He said that at first, the bronzer gave a unique touch to the skin, but as the hours passed, it got darker.