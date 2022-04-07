Will Selena Gomez NOT attend the 2021 Met Gala? This is the rumor circulating on the internet
There are hours left before one more edition of the met gala surprise the world (remembering that last year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). However, for this edition, Anna Wintour and an entourage of collaborators have designed a strategy to keep each of the attendees safe, as well as the different media and reporters who meet tomorrow afternoon at the Metropolitan Museum of New York.
For the big event this Monday, all the guests will have to get more creative than usual, since the face masks will be the main accessory when entering.
Said decision comes from a representative of the city where the “fashion Super Bowl” will take place, in which it is necessary to be vaccinated, and it is even allowed to request certificates that support it. inside all the tentative guest list for the met gala, Selena Gomez was contemplated until this theory arose…
Rumors about the absence of Selena Gomez in the met gala
Yes Selena Gomez attends the met galathis would be the triumphant return of the businesswoman to the most important event in fashion, after the last experience she had and surely remember: the excessive self-tanner that made her see a very different tone from her skin.
In a recent video posted by Vogue Beauty Secrets, Selena Gomez recalled the moment she went through. He said that at first, the bronzer gave a unique touch to the skin, but as the hours passed, it got darker.