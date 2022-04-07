Will Johnny Depp be in ‘Fantastic Beasts 4’? This is what we know

ads

Die-hard fans of JK Rowling’s work are excited for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It is the third film in the franchise and is set to be released on April 6, 2022. Audiences who loved Johnny Depp’s work in the first two films were openly angered by the fact that he was not included in the third film.

Johnny’s very messy public divorce from Amber Heard caused a lot of negative press in the media. Will it be part of Fantastic Beasts 4? This is what we know as of now.

Source: Warner Bros Will Johnny Depp be in ‘Fantastic Beasts 4’?

Warner Bros. originally asked Johnny to step down from the role in 2020, following news that he had lost a libel case against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.”

As The CineTalk points out, considering the huge fan reaction to his firing, it’s possible he could be rehired to star in the fourth Fantastic Beasts movie. Fans even created a petition in 2020 urging Warner Bros. to bring Johnny back into the franchise.

Johnny quit the Fantastic Beasts franchise, even though he was set to reprise his role. Several celebrities spoke positively about Johnny and defended him, but his encouraging statements about the actor were apparently not enough for him to be rehired at the time.

There was also a lot more outrage around the situation from fans who felt that Amber didn’t deal with any backlash at all. Fans noted that Amber was not asked to step down from the Aquaman franchise, despite fans urging the creators to replace her with someone else.

Source: Warner Bros.

The Change.org petition to rehire Johnny in Fantastic Beasts now has over 268,000 signatures from people who would like to see him reprise the role of Grindelwald. The comments section of the Change.org petition says it all. An individual name, Sherry Dennis, wrote: “I’ve seen the first two Fantastic Beasts and I won’t see the third.”

He continued, “Warner Bros. doesn’t care that an innocent man has been falsely accused of a crime and has evidence to prove his innocence.” Another person named Rob Erto wrote: “What an injustice. WB made a horrible decision…”

As of now, the decision on whether Warner Bros. will rehire Johnny for future Fantastic Beasts movies has not been made public.

Source: Warner Bros. Is Johnny Depp keeping himself busy with other projects outside of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise?

There’s good news for Johnny’s fans. He’s not letting the Fantastic Beasts situation hold him back in his acting career. According to Indie Wire, he is slated to play King Louis XV in an upcoming historical film.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets opens on April 6, 2022.

