Who was Meryl Streep inspired to achieve her role in Don’t look up?

Few days ago, Netflix premiered the movie Don’t look upa post-apocalyptic satire starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, meryl streep, Cate Blanchett and more. Undoubtedly, this cast is top-notch and critics already anticipate that it will have many nominations for awards such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe.

The story is about the teacher Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and the astronomy student kate dibysky (Lawrence), who discover that an asteroid is in the solar system and could impact the earth in the coming months. Consequently, they turn to the president, Janie Orleans (Streep), who ignores and, therefore, they go to a television program where a journalist (Blanchett) lets them talk about the discovery.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker