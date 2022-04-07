Who was Meryl Streep inspired to achieve her role in Don’t look up?

Few days ago, Netflix premiered the movie Don’t look upa post-apocalyptic satire starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, meryl streep, Cate Blanchett and more. Undoubtedly, this cast is top-notch and critics already anticipate that it will have many nominations for awards such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe.

The story is about the teacher Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and the astronomy student kate dibysky (Lawrence), who discover that an asteroid is in the solar system and could impact the earth in the coming months. Consequently, they turn to the president, Janie Orleans (Streep), who ignores and, therefore, they go to a television program where a journalist (Blanchett) lets them talk about the discovery.

“You have only six months before the asteroid hitsand their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late, is more comical than they imagined. What does it take to make the world turn its head and decide to look up?indicates the description of Netflix .

Who is Meryl Streep’s character based on?

Adam McKay wrote and directed this movie in order to make a parody of reality, not only of important events but of the characters themselves. So was the case with Janie Orleans, the president of the united stateswho is a satire of various politicians, but has many characteristics of donald trump.

Orleans is a politician who thinks she’s a TV star and, facing the legislative elections, he puts on a show in order to win, since he knows nothing about politics. It should be remembered that before Trump became famous as a young man for appearing on all kinds of television shows. and has generated many controversies for its macho attitudes.

In the movie, Streep’s character doesn’t believe in the asteroid and she doesn’t understand science either, so she is left as a woman with a lack of intellect. This is very similar to the construction tycoon when he dismissed the pandemic of coronavirus, indicating that it was nothing serious and did not take sanitary measures.

Another time when Adam McKay made a parallel was when orlean decides that a violent and racist sheriff be a judge of the Supreme CourttoJust like Trump did in 2017 when he pardoned the former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaioa man who had many negligence and abuse of power. Don’t look up is already in the running for numerous Oscar nominationswhich will take place on February 8, 2022.