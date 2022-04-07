Who is Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham’s millionaire daughter-in-law

Who was Diana Vreeland?

It was 2017 and the well-known Coachella music festival was being held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, in the middle of the Colorado desert. Headliners featured names like Radiohead, Beyoncé or Kendrick Lamar, but among their concerts other artists also topped the list: The XX, Two Door Cinema Club, Bon Iver or Travis Scott. And among the guests, like every edition, a long list of recognized faces and faithful attendees. Alessandra Ambrosio, Chiara Ferragni, Brooklyn Beckham and also a young Nicola Peltz, who was seen in this place in California, after having starred that same year in the film Inhumans.

It was at that festival that Nicola met Brooklyn, but the moment to officially declare themselves a couple did not come until two years later when, in another celebration, we could see them together hand in hand. It was Halloween, in October 2019 and, although no one foretold everything that would come later, neither the pandemic, nor confinement, nor social restrictions could with the romance of Brooklyn and Nicola. Quite the contrary: The couple is getting married this Saturday in Florida in a celebration paid for with 3.5 million euros.

All about Nicola Peltz

His origins



Since Nicola began her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, her fame has not stopped increasing, but even before belonging to the Beckham clan, she was recognized in the acting and modeling sector.

He was born in January 1995 in the New York county of Westchester, as daughter of the relationship between model Claudia Heffner and billionaire Nelson Peltz, one of the richest businessmen and investors in the entire United States (his fortune is estimated, in 2021, at 1.6 billion dollars). Although his origin is American in his blood he carries German, Welsh and English ancestry on his mother’s side and Russian and Austrian on his father’s side.

Nicola is the youngest of eight siblings: six men and one woman who were born as a result of the relationship between their parents and the one that their father had in previous relationships with other women.

First steps in interpretation

Although Nicola was always passionate about hockey -and even said on occasion to think about dedicating his future to that path- Even before the age of eleven, he demonstrated an interest and vocation for the world of acting and modeling. and, at that age, he began to make a name for himself in the sector performing different secondary roles in productions. The first was Deck the Halls (2006), which was her film debut for her. This was followed by two others: harold (2008) and Righteous Kill (2008).

Nicola’s skills in front of the screen grew both as a model and as an actress. She combined both disciplines and the opportunity she was waiting for to make the definitive leap to focus all her efforts as an interpreter came in 2010, when The Last Airbender gave him the first opportunity in a leading role.

From then on, everything was shot for the young woman. She also found a place as a protagonist in other productions such as Eye of the Hurricane (2011), became famous in the series Bates Motel (2013), starred affluenza (2016) and, heThe definitive film that would crown him would be Transformers: Age of Extinction (2016), in which he took over from, none other than Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

After reaping these successes, he was also called to perform other secondary roles and give voice to productions, and, although Nicola did so, he focused more on his role as a model. She already knew Brooklyn and, if she was known in the art scene, she would start to be much more so.

Influencer on Instagram

When his romance with the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was made public, Nicola began to upload followers on Instagram. Now it accumulates more than two and a half million followers and, although she always had her profile very focused on publishing her professional work and posing snapshots, now she also gives space to showing the most tender images of her relationship with Brooklyn, as well as teaching beauty outfits and rituals that she incorporates into her day to day .

In its feed frequently shows its environment and relationships. It does so by sharing everything from endearing images with your family or friends to even photographs in which she also appears accompanied by her in-laws, with whom he has a very good relationship.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s (million dollar) prenuptial agreement

If anything has scandalized public opinion recently, it has been the prenuptial agreement that Brooklyn and Nicola have signed a few days from the link to safeguard their fortunes. The member of the Beckham family, under the supervision and agreement of his parents, has signed a three million pound agreement with Nicola, a figure that has been agreed by analyzing the fortune of both families. If Nicola’s father has more than 1.6 billion dollars, lThe son of the footballer and the designer is around 500 million pounds (599 million euros).

Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding: all the details

Since the commitment of the two dynasties was announced, the details that have been known about the link have been minimal. It will be held this Saturday April 9 in Florida yehe place will be the Peltz family’s own mansion in Palm Beacha piece of land of no less than 44,000 square meters in which some sources close to the families have said that david beckham will act as master of ceremonies.

The wedding will have a team of security guards who will ensure the intimacy and confidentiality of the event, as well as prohibiting the use of any electronic device that can record videos or take photographs to publish them on social networks. Brooklyn and Nicola will be in charge of bringing their own photography experts to capture the most memorable moments of the day.

Few more are the details that are known so far. Among the names that have come to light from the guest list are some as VIP as Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie, Gigi Hadid and, perhaps, even Harry and Meghan, the Dukes of Sussex.

The American press also points out that the firm responsible for the actress’s wedding dress will be Valentino and according to the newspaper The Sunthe future mother-in-law of Victoria Beckham flew to Italy to try on various designs.

If the day they announced that they were getting married, the ex-Spice Girl was in charge of dressing Nicola, maybe this time, if she didn’t dress her with a design created from her eponymous firm, at least she helped her choose the style. We will check soon.

