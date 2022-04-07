Who is Nicola Peltz, the millionaire to whom Victoria Beckham has given the go-ahead for her son

There is no person in the world who does not know David and Victoria Beckham. Hers as a soccer player who has traveled around the world and hers as a luxury designer (and before that as a singer), are popular in all corners of the planet. Therefore, so are his four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The firstborn, Brooklyn, marries on April 9 in Florida with Nicola Peltz, actress, model and influencer of which many people do not know its origin. And that his surname treasures one of the largest multimillion-dollar fortunes in the world.

Of the wedding Very few details have been disclosed, in fact, the hosts are going to ask the guests not to use their electronic devices to prevent images of one of the most notorious links of the year from leaking. It will be held in the mansion that the Peltz family has in Florida, with more than 40,000 square meters for which they have hired a security team that will ensure the intimacy of the event at all times. Among the latest news that have hit the media about the couple, highlights the prenuptial agreement that Brooklyn and Nicola have signed: a three million pound agreement to preserve the fortune that each treasures inherited from their family. But who are the Peltz?

Nicola Peltz, model and actress

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée was born on January 9, 1995. Two years ago, when the marriage commitment to the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was confirmed, it has been skyrocketed his popularity. In social networks, she began to increase the number of her followers to exceed 2 million who today follow each of her steps as a model and actress on Instagram. This is how she began to carve out a professional future with secondary roles in different feature films. She also participated in small fashion campaigns, so she has been combining her two professional aspects in parallel.

As of 2010, he gave a boost to his acting career chaining several main roles in The Last Airbender and Eye of the Hurricane. His final leap to fame was thanks to the leading role in the series Bates Motel and to the relief that Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave him as protagonist of Transformers: Age of Extinction (2016). After that boom in movies and television, she resumed her career in modeling, being today one of the faces for which brands like Pepe Jeans are fighting, for which she stars in fashion campaigns together with the future husband of her.

the peltz fortune

She is the youngest of eight siblings, six boys and one girl, two of whom are the product of previous marriages of her father, Nelson Peltz, one of the richest businessmen in the United States whose fortune is estimated at €2 billion. His mother is Claudia Heffner, a former model with whom he shares a very close relationship. What today is one of the largest fortunes in the world, began as a small family business dedicated to food transport founded by Nicola’s great-grandfather. Later, his father began to move the family heritage, expanding the business to the world of frozen foods until today it became an empire in the food market.

Victoria Beckham’s future daughter-in-law is used to a life of wealth, so the designer won’t have to worry about fitting Nicola into her world of luxury. In fact, the young woman may have a lot to say about it since his family fortune quadruples that of the Beckhams. However, is there still anyone who can be surprised by the existence of the prenuptial contract between Brooklyn and Nicola? No matter how much love they profess, eternal love cannot be assured, but an account that is not current.

