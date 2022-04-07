Who are the conductors of the Latin American Music Awards 2022

Miami, FL — April 7, 2022.- Telemundo announced today that international acting and television stars Raphael Amaya, Jacqueline bracamontesand Christian of the Source will be the official hosts of the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) 2022. The highly anticipated award ceremony will be broadcast LIVE on Telemundo Thursday, April 21 at 7pm/6c from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will honor today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists as voted by fans.

Jacky Bracamontesthe famous Mexican actress and host, returns for the third time to lead the ceremony of the Latin AMAswhile his compatriot, the globally recognized actor of “The Lord of the Skies”, Raphael Amaya, debut driving the Latin AMAs Along with the actor, television presenter and film and television producer, the Chilean Christian of the Source.

Raphael Amaya, is without a doubt, one of the most talented and recognized Latin actors in the entertainment world. The businessman also has a great career that includes leading roles in successful plays, films in English and Spanish, as well as television series for Europe, the United States and Latin America. The actor is best known for his iconic starring role as Aurelio Casillas on Telemundo’s original series “El Señor de los Cielos,” which recently announced its eighth season. he received two Your World Awards for his role as Aurelio Casillas, in 2014 and 2015. Amaya has participated in other successful series such as “La Reina del Sur”, “Someone Te Mira” and has hosted the “Billboard Latin Music Awards” several times, the ” Billboard Mexican Music Awards”, as well as the “Tu Mundo Awards”. The actor has triumphed in the Anglo market thanks to films like “Meddling Mom”, “Narco Soldiers” and “Powder & Gold”. Amaya has branched out beyond acting, producing his first film, “Paco & Santo vs. America” and as an entrepreneur, he has had a successful clothing line since 2016 that includes Western Wear and luxury collections, with plans to expand his brand into other categories.

Jacky Bracamontes, recognized for her talent and charisma that has earned her the affection of the public, positioning her as one of the favorites in the artistic world, has starred in soap operas and successful films such as “Las Tontas No Van al Cielo”, “Heridas de Amor”, “Sortilegio ”, “A Father Not So Father” and “Loli’s Luck”. Considered one of the stellar figures of entertainment in Mexico, she has been the host of the most important events on Spanish-language television such as the “Grammy Latino”, the “TVyNovelas Awards”, “Premios lo Nuestro” and “Nuestra Belleza México”. She has also hosted “¡Viva el Mundial y Más!”, “La Voz” and “ Así Se Baila” on Telemundo, as well as “La Voz Mexico” for four consecutive seasons and “Netas Divinas” on Unicable. In addition, she has been a jury in the contest “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, cover of the most important fashion and social magazines in the world, as well as spokesperson for large advertising campaigns in the United States and Latin America.

Christian of the Source, renowned Chilean actor, host and producer of film and television, who has achieved international exposure with successful projects in different countries, has participated in more than 19 films, including several Hollywood films such as “Driven” with Sylvester Stallone, in ” Vampires: Los Muertos” by Tommy Lee Wallace with Jon Bon Jovi, “Once Upon a Wedding”, “Minimal Knowledge” and “Dawson Isla 10”. On the small screen, he has also starred in series such as “Family Law”, “Private Practice”, “CSI Miami”, and “In Plain Sight”, in addition to starring in multiple soap operas such as “Quiero Amarte”, “Sueño de Amor” and “ In Wild Lands”, as well as in more than twenty series. He has been the host of the Latin Grammy and has produced four films, including “You Are My Home”, which was among the most viewed in its first week of release on Netflix, and more recently “Switch Up” with Jeff Fahey; he also produced the hit series “Fugitives” for HBO. Cristián recently served as a jury member in ” Así Se Baila “, Telemundo’s dance competition, and finished recordings of the second season of ” El Juego de las Llaves ” for Amazon Prime Video.

The ceremony of Latin AMAs will become a true all-star catwalk, featuring music and television celebrities as award presenters, including: Adamari Lopez, Akim, Alicia Machado, andrea meza, Algeria Atilano, Cesar Millan, Christina Eustace, Giselle Blondet, Firm Group, Hector Sandarti, Jimena Gallego, Joel OF LION, Jose Luis Rodriguez El Puma, Julio Vaqueiro, Lenin Ramirez, Louis Vazquez, Mariah Angelique, Mario Cimarro, Myrka Dellanos, Omar Velasco, Don Rene Camacho and sophia castro.

The “Latin AMAs” will be full of stellar moments with performances by Adriel Favela, black Eyed Peas, Boza, Caliber 50, Chesca, Chiquis, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Emilia, Esteman, Farruko, Gera MX, Gerardo Ortiz, Gloria Trevi, Goyo, Jesse & Joy, Jay Cortez, Lit Killah, The Blue Angels, Luis Fonsi, Lupita D’Alessio, Maria Becerra, Nicky Nicole, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Reik, Sofia Reyes, and Tiago PZK.

The Puerto Rican star badbunny, tops the list of nominees with 10 mentions, followed by Jay Cortezwho received eight, while Colombians J Balvin, Carol Gand the Puerto Rican Raww Alexanderfollow with seven nominations each.

The Latin AMAs, produced by MBS Special Events and Telemundo, will celebrate the best of Latin music. The 2022 Latin AMAs will be broadcast live simultaneously on the service of streaming Peacock, on the Spanish-language entertainment cable channel Universo, and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional. For more information, visit LatinAMAs.com, the official website for the 2022 Latin AMAs. For the latest news, follow the Latin AMAs on social media and join the conversation using #LatinAMAs.

