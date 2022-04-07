Where is there an elevator in Chonker Circuit and Control Cavern in Fortnite?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 3 of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to use a elevator at two specific points on the map: Chonker Circuit and Control Cavern. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “use an elevator in Chonker Circuit and Control Cavern“. On this page of our complete guide to fortnite battle royale we tell you where there are elevators in Chonker Circuit and Control Cavern:

Where are there elevators in Chonker Circuit and Control Cavern in Fortnite Season 2?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must use an elevator in Chonker Circuit and another in Control Cavern. These are their locations:

Location of Control Cavern and Chonker Circuit

However, the elevators, as their name might suggest, are not elevators, but vertical zip lines. We have to use any one in Chonker Circuit and another in Control Cavern. We leave you minimaps with several of the points where we have found elevators in each of these two areas:

Elevator locations in Chonker Circuit

Elevator locations in Control Cavern

To use an elevator, we must approach any point of the cable, and press the corresponding button/key.

We use a lift in Chonker Circuit

Please note that only the elevators that are within each of these two zones count; try to use those that are closest to the name of the area on the map or minimap. In this way you will make sure that, indeed, you are within the specific area.

This is a mission from Week 3 of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete both this and the rest of the missions of the season. Completing them allows us to level up and buy things from the Battle Pass.