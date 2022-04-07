When will Katy Perry and Dua Lipa sing together?

After the great song that he has sung with Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa wants more and the name of Katy Perry It’s still on his list, and she’s on his! katy perrand! The two singers want to do it, but they don’t find the right time to do it.

The two artists are very busy and are not able to balance their respective schedules. Based on your historythe first to propose a collaboration was the very Katy Perry who wanted the voice of Dua Lipa was in his song Teary Eyes, but it could not be. Since they couldn’t meet when Dua Lipa he proposed to Katy to be part of the song Ball&Chain.

Now, the possible union resounds loudly after the words spoken by a source close to the singers, who assures that both are great fans of each other and that they hope to reunite their voices sooner rather than later. “For now, everything has been a scheduling problem and Dua was determined to keep ‘Future Nostalgia’ collaboration-free. But she is now looking to the future and she has a lot of people that she wants to work with.”

Dua Lipa confesses that her album “is 50% finished”

for now, Dua Lipa is taking time to continue with the work of his next album, of which he assures that he is already halfway there, while he continues his tour of the United States. About it he was giving details in the podcast Service95 in which he shared a microphone with his friend Elton John to promote their most recent collaboration, one of their latest hits.

In fact, it was Elton John who asked about the production status of her third album to which the diva replied, “It’s starting to take a really good shape and 50% of it is done. It’s starting to feel really good and I’m really excited about new songs and it’s always exciting to look to the future looking for something.” “, I told himto Dua Lipa to Elton John during the talk.