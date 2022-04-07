“When the whistle blows, Vela is a stranger to me”: Chicharito

The Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernández praised his compatriot Carlos candlebut assured that, once the long-awaited match between the LA Galaxy and the LAFCthere are no friends in the field.

“One always wants face and put yourself in competition with the best players in all leagues. Carlos is one of them and obviously I love him very much. But hey, when kick offfor me he is a stranger, one more LAFC player”, Chicharito explained at a press conference.

“We are going to do it in the best way to try to counter him (Candle) because we know that it is a very powerful weapon for them,” he added.

Having met in European football in the past, Chicharito and Candle aim to meet for the first time in the MLS this Saturday in the Los Angeles derby between Galaxy and LAFC.

The Galaxy are third in the Western Conference (9 points) behind the Royal Salt Lake (11 points) and LAFC (13 points), which is still leading as an undefeated team this season.

The two Mexican strikers arrive in a good moment since each one has four goals in the five games that have been played so far in this new MLS course.

“The game is going to be very nice and very special. Hopefully the Galaxy You can take all three points. We are here in our house. It’s not going to be easy for us but it’s not going to be easy for them either,” he said. Chicharito.

The highest reference of the Galaxy admitted that there are special things that affect the derbies and pointed out that these two teams are “two institutions that want to Aspire At the top”.

However, Chicharito He affirmed that, deep down, this is one more football match of “eleven against eleven”.

The meeting between Galaxy and LAFC will be played on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park starting at 4:30 p.m. local time (23:30 GMT).

With information from EFE