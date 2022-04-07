WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to communicate via messages, photos, videos, voice memos, video callsetc.

One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated automatically, in this way, users can enjoy new tools, whether related to security, new functions.

WhatsApp, you will not be able to forward the same message to several groups. Photo: Reform



WhatsApp recently implemented an option on iOS devices that prevents users from forwarding the same message to multiple chat groups simultaneously. It can only be shared in a single chat of these characteristics at a time.

For its part, the WABetaInfo site made a warning that the application added this feature in the beta for Android update 2.22.7.2 and has now been verified in beta version 22.7.0.76 for iOS.

WABetaInfo reportedly shared a screenshot showing a notification warning users that they cannot forward messages sent to more than one group chat at a time.

This new tool limits the forwarding of messages to one, in this way, when a message appears as forwarded, it will not be possible to forward it to other groups on this platform.

Those who try to forward a message will see a notification on their screen detailing that “Forwarded messages can only be sent to a single group chat.” To forward it multiple times, you must select it and send it individually to another conversation with multiple participants.

For now, this option is only available for beta testers of WhatsApp for Android 2.22.8.11 or WhatsApp for iOS 22.7.0.76 beta, but it is expected that it will be for all users soon.

