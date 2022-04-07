What will be the future of Imperium in WWE?

This week’s post-NXT Stand and Deliver episode of WWE NXT saw some tension between Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, which led the latter to abandon his partner during his fight against The Creed Brothers, who were victorious. There was no real follow-up, but later in the show, Barthel took it out on Gunther about Aichner’s actions, and Gunther told him that he hoped they would work out their differences, as he didn’t need any distractions before his match against NXT Champion Bron. Breakker during the stellar night.

► The future of Imperium would be on SmackDown

Although Aichner’s exit was a bit strange, it seems that there is a background and the members of Imperium would have their days numbered in WWE NXT. In fact, Fightful Select recently reported that NXT stars Marcel Barthel and Gunther have been considered for a jump to the main roster this weekendspecifically to SmackDown.

The same source revealed that the idea is that Barthel and Gunther continue to be part of Imperium, now in the main cast. This could explain a little what happened last night with the group. Gunther losing to Bron Breakker could be part of the plan, since the vision was always to see the former NXT UK Champion in the main cast.

About Aichner, Fightful indicated that his separation would be final and that he has no plans to join his teammates. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing, since the possibility could arise of the Italian showing himself on an individual level, where he could stand out.

The European trio were interviewed over the weekend of WrestleMania 38, where they discussed the possibility of heading to the main roster and now it looks like it’s about to happen. We will have to see what will happen in the coming days.