“West Side Story”: Steven Spielberg’s musical

I can’t remember exactly the first time I saw Love without barriers, especially since it happened many years ago and, to this day, I haven’t bothered to dust it off for a new review. But bits of that Wise and Robbins classic are still fresh in my memory because of the dance choreography, the music by Leonard Bernstein, the lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the 1950s youth gang brawls, the splendid performances by the cast. headerbyGeorge Chakiris and Natalie Wood, and the plot that questions the American dream from the darkest corners of racism and poverty.

Without being an enthusiast of romantic Hollywood musicals, it seems to me one of the unforgettable musicals of the sixties because, to a certain extent, it captures with great vitality the rebelliousness of an entire generation, in a country divided by ethnic differences and social prejudices.

The themes it deals with are even more current than when it first opened on Broadway as a modern version of Romeo and Juliet.

After six decades since its premiere, a remake that also bears the title Love without barriers It has been released not recently on streaming services, after having had a short-lived exhibition in theaters produced, in part, by its poor performance at the box office. Directed by Steven Spielberg. It has racked up a ton of Oscar nominations, and I’ve even heard some saying it may be superior to the ’61 adaptation.

I do not think at all that it is above, but I limit myself, let’s say, to place it on a par with the predecessor.

It is a romantic musical in which Spielberg, to the rhythm of a heart in love, transcribes the essence of the original with a solemn style that seldom loses the horizon of emotion when he dynamizes the staging with colorful dances and the characters that they sing so that their voices are heard by a society that, apparently, is divided by racism that lacerates the dignity of Latin American cultural minorities.

Like the predecessor, the film is set in the late 1950s in a small New York neighborhood, where two youth gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, constantly battle for dominance over territory. And in the middle of the fight, tells the story of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), two teenagers who fall in love, despite being linked to these rival street gangs.

Generally speaking, the film unhurriedly follows the structure of Wise’s predecessor and of the play that revived Shakespeare’s tragedy on Broadway; in which dance, music and singing are incorporated into the dramatic action to develop the most intrinsic concerns of the characters.

Although sometimes it seems a bit predictable to me, the tangential way in which Spielberg approaches the topics justifies the motivations of the characters, with a certain subtlety, because it subordinates them to an illuminating social parable about the wide margin of disagreement between the two groups. affected who, diametrically, share the same feeling of discrimination.

The gentrification process of the suburb, in many scenes, not only metaphorizes the fear of young people who, together with their poor families, are going to be evicted by that voracious capitalism of the real estate sector that prevails in the most populated areas where the rich usually displace the poor; but, in addition, the apparatus of violence that segregates these intercultural groups until there is nothing left but a great bloodstain in a society that has tried to progress through its history with open veins.

Spielberg updates the speech to establish a simile between the historical context of the mid-20th century and the present day, which has diversity as a topic of discussion, illustrating, in effect, that the wounds that divide American society have not yet healed to include minority groups.

Of course, I do not think that this Spielberg proposal, which marks his first foray into the musical, is a masterpiece, much less that it is one of his best films. His energy is contagious, but it never reaches my emotional peak. However, I appreciate the chemistry of the cast made up of Elgort, Zegler, Faist, Álvarez, DeBose and Rita Moreno. It rarely loses its juncture when they express themselves singing without being dubbed, and their balance is sustained by music and melodrama in beautiful settings.

In general, his approach to the genre is, at best, entertaining and is provided with a pompous manufacture built once again with the photographic work of Janusz Kaminski, although he never escapes the borderline frames of the impressive.

Data sheet

Original title: West Side Story

Year: 2021

Duration: 2hr 36min

Country: United States

Director: steven spielberg

Screenplay: Tony Kushner

Music: Leonard Bernstein

Photography: Janusz Kaminski

Distribution: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno

Qualification: 7/10