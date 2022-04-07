Web users assure that the singer would accompany A$AP Rocky to his show at Lollapalooza

The rumors began when a fan page of the singer assured that Rihanna would accompany her current partner and father of her son, A$AP Rocky, on his tour together with the Lollapalooza music festival during this weekend.

As a result of this situation, users of Twitter they began to create different theories about the possibility that the artist’s offspring could be born on national lands, one of them is that the birth could take place in the Dr. Sotero del Rio Hospital and that the minor might bear some resemblance to Dove Mommy.

Here we leave you the memes of the day:

if rihanna has a child here in chile all the curses that this country has will be reversed — josefa (@anarquinoa) March 17, 2022

Rihanna is going to come with A$ap Rocky a lolla and she asked for a neonatal emergency kit just in case, te cachai is born in Chile CTM 😂 I see her now guy: pic.twitter.com/XWRXGMeagA — Nicole, with e (@ahquerabia) March 17, 2022

There are rumors that Rihanna could accompany A$AP Rocky at Lollapalooza in Brazil and Chile. If they do the math… Goddess Rihanna’s baby could be born in Latin America. MY CONTINENT! MY CONTINENT! 😭🌎 pic.twitter.com/TAydKIcZgV — [Carla] (@shannonlada) March 17, 2022