Was Will Smith’s Career Over After Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars?

Netflix and Sony have halted two projects in development with Will Smith, after the actor punched Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. With that, there are rumors that the star’s career could end, but Whoopi Goldberg thinks differently.

the actress of Ghost, the shadow of love (1990) believes that Smith’s career will return to normal and that the actor will be fine after the controversies.

“Some of Will Smith’s future projects are in doubt. The question is does it have a way back? Yes, of course he has! He’s going to be fine. He will come back. No problem,” Goldberg said on his morning show “The View.”

One of the most talked about moments of the Oscars night was when Will Smith attacked Chris Rock. The star took the stage at the ceremony and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being bald.

The actress, wife of Smith, previously confessed that she suffers from alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss), and with that, the star of Men came out to defend her. Later at the event, Smith received the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard: A Winning Family (2021).

Despite not apologizing to Rock during the speech, only to the Academy and other nominees, Smith commented on social media on Monday the 28th: ​​“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong.”

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro argued in favor of Smith’s return, saying she disagreed with Netflix’s decision to drop its planned project starring Smith.

“He has had a career of more than 30 years, with a very positive image and has been a role model. He has been very philanthropic, he has done all kinds of things.”

“None of us should be judged for our worst moment. We should be judged for our entire career. And yes, this (his punch from him to Rock) is going to be with him for the rest of his life. It’s going to be in his obituary. This is not going to go away. But should I define his life? Should I define his career? Not absolutely not. So I think Netflix and all of those are making a mistake, and I hope they reconsider, because we should be able to separate his art from what he did,” Navarro said.

Smith announced on April 1 that he was resigning his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The governors of that organization will meet again on April 15 to determine additional consequences as part of the formal review process.

