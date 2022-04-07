viral video | He traveled from Boston to Los Angeles to record TikToks with Rihanna: the story of Mikayla Nogueira | TikTok | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt stories | STORIES

Mikayla Nogueira is a beauty influencer from TikTok who resides in Boston, United Statesand due to her popularity on social media, she is often invited to several makeup brand launch events that are often held in Los Angeles, so she doesn’t always have the chance to travel, but when she got an invitation to attend one organized by Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand of RihannaI knew I couldn’t miss it for the world. This is the story of how she managed to meet her favorite childhood singer and, incidentally, reach the pinnacle of her career by recording a couple of hits. viral videos next to her for her followers.

In conversation with the journalist charissa cheong from Insiderportal that originally published his anecdote, Nogueira said that his meeting with Rihanna took place on March 12 during the celebration of the collaboration of FENTY BEAUTY with UltaBeautya company she worked with as a beauty consultant. “I expected them to go all out at the event and they absolutely did. There was a car full of Fenty Beauty products, a machine that made custom lipsticks for all the guests, and a life-size maze that you could go through to win products and prizes.”said about what he witnessed that day.

But all that extravagance faded into the background when met Rihanna in personwho “looked amazing” and was wearing “some 15 centimeter high heels despite her advanced pregnancy”, although what amazed her the most was that she “was very humble and it was easy to talk to her”, since she even laughed at all her jokes. Taking advantage of the occasion, Ella Mikayla published two videos of the interview she did with her in which they talked about the next products that she was going to launch Fenty Beauty. While she couldn’t reveal much about it, the clips became her most viewed on social media, amassing more than 110 million views in total.

His TikTok career barely had a start

Among the thousands of comments she received, more than one Internet user mentioned that they both had good chemistry in front of the camera and that they even seemed like close friends, something that made the influencer feel very happy since her interaction with Rihanna allowed her to not only reach a new audience among the artist’s fans who watched her videos of TikTok but to gain in the process around 100,000 followers interested in the content she generated, something she never would have imagined had she not set out to start a career in the beauty industry posting the makeup she loves to wear like big lashes and glitter.

“I have been posting beauty content on social media for over a decade, in Tumblr and Youtube, but it was something he did just for fun. There were many family members who did not understand the industry and I felt discouraged from pursuing it as a profession. I signed up for TikTok in March 2020 and started posting beauty content. Uploading videos during the pandemic led me to realize that I would be extremely unhappy if I didn’t pursue a career in makeup, knowing that it was my passion.”Mikayla told Insider, saying she eventually decided to go full-time on TikTok in October of that same year.

Almost immediately, her beauty hack videos and her ‘make up challenge‘ went viral due to the naturalness she displayed in her cosmetic transformations. Eventually, as her fan base grew, she was presented with more opportunities to expand her platform like launching collaborations with makeup brands she was always a fan of and even she got to meet Selena Gomez in January 2021 to promote her personal brand of beauty products. Although her rise to fame has been almost like something out of a movie, not even in her wildest dreams did she imagine that she would have the chance to meet Rihanna and share her work with her.