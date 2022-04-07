Vin Diesel shares new information about what will be Fast and Furious 10

Fast and Furious is getting everything ready to start the filming of which will be penultimate installment of the saga, fast and furious 10. In addition, shortly after the work with said film is finished, the production will resume for the last part, fast and furious 11.

Last year Fast 9 took it upon himself to bring back Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his entire family to reveal something unknown from the protagonist’s past, a brother called Jacob Toretto (John Cena). Turns out the missing brother is a ruthless mercenary which uses the cyberterrorist cipher (Charlize Theron) to destroy her brother. In addition to sweeping the box office, Fast 9 with its ending left the road ready for the next movie.

