Vin Diesel shares new information about what will be Fast and Furious 10

Fast and Furious is getting everything ready to start the filming of which will be penultimate installment of the saga, fast and furious 10. In addition, shortly after the work with said film is finished, the production will resume for the last part, fast and furious 11.

Last year Fast 9 took it upon himself to bring back Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his entire family to reveal something unknown from the protagonist’s past, a brother called Jacob Toretto (John Cena). Turns out the missing brother is a ruthless mercenary which uses the cyberterrorist cipher (Charlize Theron) to destroy her brother. In addition to sweeping the box office, Fast 9 with its ending left the road ready for the next movie.

Now, to the delight of fans, Vin Diesel shared news about the film. The actor published a video on his social networks where he comments that the main photography of the film will begin in a very short time and added that the Fast 10 has “great additions to the cast that will make this this episode very very exciting”.

One of the additions that Diesel speaks about is actor Jason Momoa, the one responsible for playing Aquaman at DCEU joins the action saga as the new villain. One of the strengths of the saga is that is always adding new stars to history, so surely Jason won’t be the only one for Fast 10.

fast and furious 10 will start shooting this year to be shown in cinemas in May 2023. Meanwhile, fans of the saga will be able to enjoy Fast 9 soon, since it was confirmed that the film will reach the streaming service from warner media, that is, to HBO Max during February.