Vin Diesel Says He Feels Paul Walker ‘Sent’ John Cena to Play His Brother on F9
Vin Diesel has opened up about feeling that John Cena was “sent” by Paul Walker to play his on-screen brother Jakob Toretto in the just-released Fast & Furious 9.
Walker, who died in a 2013 car accident at age 40, was one of the original stars of the Fast & Furious franchise. He starred in the role of Brian O’Conner until 2015’s Furious 7.
“I’m a multicultural actor, you could have picked anyone to be my brother,” Diesel said in an interview with NME.
“So there was a big moment of anxiety when it came time to think about who you would cast to be Jakob. And I was in my Dom sanctuary preparing for the movie, and getting into that Dom mindset.”
“And one morning John Cena came in, and I don’t know – people might not understand this or they might think I’m crazy, but I felt like Paul Walker had sent him to play Jakob. And I didn’t think about it anymore, I said: That’s Jakob. And the rest is history”.
On his entry into the long-running action franchise, Cena told NME that he first met Diesel: “For one reason or another, Vin wanted to meet up and talk, and after a long conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family. Of course that would be something I would like to do, but the question is how would I do it?
Read more: Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Responds To Plot Leaks: ‘It’s All Part Of It’
She added, “She didn’t say it once. I loved our time together. I’ve been dating Vin Diesel! It was really cool.”
Fast & Furious 9 is on track to break a box office record in the United States upon its release. According to Variety, it is set to gross $68 million (£49 million) in its opening weekend.
Fast & Furious 9 is out in theaters in the US and UK now.