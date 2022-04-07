Vin Diesel is willing to expand Fast and Furious to the musical world

After twenty years of existence, Fast and Furious – 53% has become one of the most successful action franchises in the world. Despite the fact that not all installments have obtained the best reviews, its audience has not diminished in all this time and continues to be a guarantee of great collections at the general box office, the main reason why the producers continue to trust the saga and continue to generate more stories.

Although the point at which each of the films takes place is clandestine races, unlikely but exciting chases, and conflicts between the protagonists, perhaps what has worked best for them is to take the concept of family to an unusual context. It is true that the loss of one of its protagonists, Paul Walker, was a hard blow for many within the production, however, they have managed to move on with familiar and new faces.

With the premiere of Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, where they include new things such as the reappearance of characters who had supposedly died in previous films, or that there are even references to space travel, it would not be strange for them to look for other paths that for many could be ridiculous within the context in which are considering, but it seems that Vin Diesel is willing to go even further.

During an interview in The Kelly Clarkson Show in the middle of last week, the protagonist of Bulletproof Babysitter – 20% talked about their time in music, their love of singing and dancing. Based on this, the actor was asked if he would like to convert Fast and furious in a musical, to which Diesel was enthusiastic about the idea and assured that he would love to be able to do something like that.

I’m dying to do a musical, so yes, I would! All my life I have died to make a musical! I came this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but in the end we didn’t do it. My family is artistic, and I am blessed to have that and [por] being in a family that supports all these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support people who want to think outside the box and dream of something impossible because there is great beauty in that.

As strange as it may seem, Diesel has recorded some songs that have made his particular color of voice noticeable, and although he has not stood out in the musical world, he knows how to do it; he even has his own record label and would have the support of his great friends who are involved in one of the most popular musical genres today such as Don Omar and Nicky Jam. But it is important to recognize that it would be difficult for the public to accept such a radical change when the nine films have been only action.

Perhaps it would be better to wait for Vin to get a shot at a production other than this franchise. During the strongest stage of confinement by COVID 19, the interpreter took time to release two singles: “Feel Like I Do” and “Days Are Gone”, in addition, after the death of his partner and friend Paul Walker, he also he dedicated a song during a tribute, so singing would be no big deal for him. If you are curious to listen to Vin Diesel singing, you can do it HERE.