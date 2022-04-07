Vin Diesel gives a preview of Fast and Furious 10 that excites his fans

In a very short time, filming will begin. fast and furious 10. Last year Fast 9 was able to circumvent the pandemic and reach theaters. The film directed by justin lin quickly became a success, which if you go further closed as one of the highest grossing titles of 2021. As the film will arrive next year, Vin Diesel was in charge of bringing news to the public about Fast 10 and within those news he made a revelation that certainly moves.

Although no information has been released about the plot of fast and furious 10it is known that the story will have a new villain, who will be played by the actor Jason Momoa. Also joining the cast is Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, known for having played Ratcatcher 2 in the acclaimed Suicide Squad from James Gunn. The film will also feature the inevitable faces of the franchise: Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker