Vin Diesel gives a preview of Fast and Furious 10 that excites his fans

In a very short time, filming will begin. fast and furious 10. Last year Fast 9 was able to circumvent the pandemic and reach theaters. The film directed by justin lin quickly became a success, which if you go further closed as one of the highest grossing titles of 2021. As the film will arrive next year, Vin Diesel was in charge of bringing news to the public about Fast 10 and within those news he made a revelation that certainly moves.

Although no information has been released about the plot of fast and furious 10it is known that the story will have a new villain, who will be played by the actor Jason Momoa. Also joining the cast is Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, known for having played Ratcatcher 2 in the acclaimed Suicide Squad from James Gunn. The film will also feature the inevitable faces of the franchise: Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

In a recent Instagram post, Vin Diesel took it upon himself to update the film. The actor shared a photo of him embodying Dominic Toretto while detailing that the end of the fast saga is coming up with the last two movies. He further describes that process as something “intense”, but that was mitigated thanks to the “amazing talent” of the stars that accompanied him throughout the saga.

came too thank the fans by staunch company already Universal Studios for betting on themythology” (referring to the saga). Before finishing his message in the post, Diesel makes reference to the fact that “there are angels that come to this mythology that will make you all smile”.

It’s been known that when Vin makes references to a “Angel“, is a way of talking about your dear friend and co-star, Paul Walker. The actor who gave life to Brian O’Conner passed away in 2013 in a tragic car crash. Paul had not managed to finish the scenes of him to Fast and furious 7but thanks to cgi work and the participation of the actor’s brothersthe actor’s work could be completed.

Since then the saga has not forgotten to refer to this beloved character and apparently Fast 10 won’t forget either. The message of Vin speaks pluralso surely the story will not only manage to have Paul, but also to the daughter of the actor, Meadow Rain Walker, who has long been rumored to have a part in the story.

fast and furious 10 has a release date for 2023.

