True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, put on makeup on her own and her mom bragged about it on Instagram | Famous

Playing with mom’s clothes and makeup is probably something that many girls did when we were little and this game is no exception in the case of the daughters of the Kardashian-Jenners.
In addition, since they were babies, North, Chicago, Stormi, Penelope and True have been in constant contact with moms who not only have their own lines or collections of cosmetics, but also bet on impact makeup looks almost daily.
With this early introduction to the world of beauty, the little ones have captivated thousands when they borrow their mothers’ makeup and create fun looks, just like three-year-old daughter Khloé Kardashian, True, recently did.
True, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, put on makeup on her own
The daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson surprised her mother’s more than 232 million followers with a tender makeup of blue shadows and red lipstick.
The little girl, who will be four years old on April 12, 2022, opted to send a kiss to the camera with her glamorous look, which contrasted with her adorable pink pajamas.
“Good morning,” Khloé wrote in English in the description of her daughter’s photo, which delighted more than 1 million 800 Instagram users.
True’s cute look and makeup prowess caused a positive response from several celebrities. For example, Kylie Jenner and Rosalía showed their taste with emojis of eyes with hearts.
In addition, Mary Phillips, renowned make-up artists of the Kardashians and other celebrities such as Eiza González and Hailey Bieber, gave the little girl her blessing. “Good morning, beautiful! Can True do my makeup later?
The glamorous style of True, daughter of Khloé Kardashian
Like her cousins, True Thompson has shown that she inherited her taste for fashion and beauty from her mom and aunt. Since she was a baby, the little girl has wasted style with looks from exclusive designers.
For example, she recently wowed in a rocker outfit from the Dolce & Gabbana fashion house.
The luxurious British firm Burberry is also part of her wardrobe. With this photo of her dress with the iconic print of this brand, the little girl showed her modeling skills.
True also boasts luxurious accessories like a crystal-studded donut clutch. The glittering clutch from luxury brand Judith Leiber is worth $4,195.
It also has bags from multiple designer brands such as this pink Louis Vuitton bleecker box that, at the time, had a value of more than 3,100 pesos.
Like many daughters of celebrities, True also has ‘matching outfits’ with her mother. She looks at how adorable she looks alongside her mother in their matching Christian Dior look.
In addition, for formal events, the little girl has also been glamorous since she was a baby. This is how she wore at Christmas 2019.
What do you think of True’s style?