Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be broadcast on TV – El Financiero

The last three years have been a tireless legal fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwho got divorced in 2016 but started having problems with the justice for defamation until 2019. And after all the lawsuits, this April 11 the trial will take place what, as is reality show of TV, will be televised.

According to the site comic bookthe judgment will be transmitted through the signal of Court TV and its cross-platform network for free.

“Court cases that are as high profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to overcome these distractions to get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” he said. Ethan Nelson, Acting Head of Court TVthrough a statement.

He also assured that the television station will offer all its viewers a unbiased view of the factswhile allowing first-hand knowledge of everything that is happening within the Virginia Courtwhere the legal confrontation between Depp and Heard will take place.

“Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our lineup of top-notch talent, Court TV will be the true source for an unbiased, middle-of-the-road perspective of the trial as it unfolds.”

Witnesses in the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Among those summoned to give their statement before the Virginia Court in the United States as of April 11 there are characters such as James Franco, Elon Musk and Paul Bettanyamong others, according to the medium TMZ.

James Franco and Elon Musk They will be Heard’s main witnesses since Depp himself included them directly in his marital conflicts, arguing that his ex-wife had cheated on him with both of them while they were still married.

Similarly, Ellen Barkin and even representatives from companies such as Disney, Warner Bros, WME, ACLU and LAPD They will offer the evidence and records that they consider pertinent.

For his part, Depp has the Marvel actor, Paul Bettany, testifying on his behalf. Similarly, there are emails between him and JK Rowlingand Johnny and Jack White They will be addressed during the trial, which could last approximately two weeks.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

This started because Heard wrote in December 2019 an article for Washington Post in which he narrated that suffered from domestic violence and presented as abuse victimthough he didn’t really mention Depp’s name.

Later, the actor fantastic animals had made one suit in london for defamation against a newspaper columnist who called him a ‘wife beater’, which he lost, as well as permission to appeal a ruling.

He also filed a demand in the United States for $50 million for the same reason, now against his ex-wife: defamation.

In response to this demand, Amber filed a countersuit for $100 million, and despite each requesting that the other person’s case be dismissed, both cases were given the green light to proceed, according to TMZ.