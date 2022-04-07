Tom Hanks Apologizes To Podcaster Conor Ratliff For Firing Band Of Brothers Due To His ‘Dead Eyes’

Dead Eyes podcaster Connor Ratliff sat down for a chat with Tom Hanks, who fired him from his 2001 HBO miniseries Band of Brothers for having “dead eyes.”

On the show’s latest episode, the 46-year-old actor discussed auditioning for the series with the 65-year-old legendary filmmaker.

Despite noting that “not a single moment of this rings a bell,” Tom called it a “chilling story” and said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

Tom took a light-hearted approach to the conversation as he said, “This was definitely the director’s performance, and that was me.”

He continued: “There was something stuck in a craw or one of those very, very subtle decisions that point the story in the direction you want it to go.”

He explained where his headspace might have been when he said, “In the inner sanctum of whatever this casting session on Band of Brothers was… I’m sure I said, ‘I don’t know, man, that guy’s dead. ». eyes.”

He could have said, “His hair is too blond, he’s too tall, and I can’t have the deputy taller than Captain Winters.” He could have said, “He’s too short and skinny… he could have said any of these things, and they would have been true and they would have been opinion.”

Ratliff has now found success in the entertainment industry, but said the firing was “very important” to him at the time.

“I built this big thing and then it disappeared,” he said.

Tom described being “appalled” after his son Colin and daughter Elizabeth explained the origin of the podcast.

‘I’ve actually cooled down. My heart rate shot up and I was like, “I did… I did what? I did what?” she pointed out.

Hanks was seen on the set of the HBO miniseries, which premiered in September 2001.

Ratliff has gained notoriety for his podcast, which focuses on recovering from defeat after losing a role in the war-based miniseries, which Hanks executive produced.

Ratliff told Deadline last week that ‘I was fully prepared for this to never happen, but [is] glad you have it.

‘I think for the listeners who have been following, it will be a very satisfying experience. And for new listeners, it’s a Tom Hanks episode, so what’s not to like?’

Ratliff opened up to the outlet about the overall tone of the episode, which he said has an intimate feel.

“We want him to feel like he’s in the room with me and Tom,” Ratliff said. “I’ve been a fan ever since I heard him yell the phrase ‘I’m not a fish’ on Splash, and doing this podcast has only made me a bigger fan, even before I agreed to be a guest.”

In a preview for the episode, Hanks told Ratliff that he was initially “appalled” to learn about the podcast format.

“When I heard about this from my daughter and son, I literally said, ‘How bad is it?'” Hanks said. “I go right into the cheesy, melodramatic narrative, which is like, ‘Oh, okay, so this is going to be precisely a poison letter in progress.'” But is not.

Hanks also discussed his rise to fame, the unspoken rules of being on a Hollywood set, and how he chooses projects and actors to work with.

Ratliff has appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The George Lucas Talk Show, and Search Party. He was photographed in November 2016 in New York.

Ratliff, who has appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The George Lucas Talk Show and Search Party, has done 30 episodes of the podcast with guests including Judd Apatow, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen and Colin Hanks.

Amir Blumenfeld and Jake Hurwitz, the founders of the Headgum company that produce the Dead Eyes podcast, told Deadline that they “weren’t really surprised Tom Hanks decided to be a guest” with the “incredible job” Ratliff and his crew have done. personal. with the show, which first began airing in 2019.

“When Connor shared the pilot episode back in 2019, we instantly loved how unique and fun the show was, but never predicted this podcast would turn into such a beautiful exploration of disappointment, rejection, and ultimately taking those feelings and turning them into something positive,’ Blumenfeld and Hurwitz said.