Today’s ephemeris: what happened on April 7 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of april 7 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

● 1915. Eleanora Holiday Figan is born in Philadelphia, who is none other than Billie Holiday. She was one of the great voices in the history of jazz. Her version of “Strange Fruit,” the Abel Meeropol song about the lynching of a black man by white supremacists, was voted the best song of the 20th century. nicknamed Lady Day, accompanied saxophonist Lester Young. He died four months after Young, in July 1959, of liver cirrhosis. She consumed by the drug, she had been convicted five days earlier for possession of narcotics. In 1956 she published her autobiography, Lady Sings the Blues.

● 1937. born Ulysses Dumont. One of the faces of cinema, television and theater for decades in Argentina. He was seen, among other films, in the lion’s share, payback time, Last days of the victim, The enemies, There will be no more sorrows or forgetfulness, the war boys and same love, Same Rain. She acted in television cycles as A world of twenty seats, no sentence and Final time. In theater, she starred in works by Roberto Cossa, such as the nona and Yepeto. He passed away in 2008.

● 1939. Francis Ford Coppola born in Detroit, Michigan. He won the Oscar as a screenwriter for Patton in 1970 and, two years later, he established himself as a director with The Godfather. In 1974 he revalidated the success of the Corleone story with the second part, which swept the Oscars. That same year she won the Cannes Film Festival with The conversation. He immersed himself in a complex shoot in Flipinas, from which he emerged apocalypse now, his colossal look at the Vietnam War. She faced economic problems in the 80s, a period of films like rumblefish and The Ousiders. later filmed The Godfather III and dracula. His daughter Sofía is also a director, and is the uncle of Nicolas Cage.

● 1947. At the age of 83 he dies Henry Ford. He founded the Ford Motor Company and implemented mass production, based on the assembly line, whereby each worker performs a specific function. This gave rise to Fordism. Ford became one of the richest men in the world and bet on consumerism. The Ford T, which appeared in 1908, marked the decisive leap in the automotive industry in the United States. He wrote the antisemitic pamphlet The International Jew and was decorated by Nazi Germany.

● 1985. the british duo Wham! performs in China, in a historic concert: never before has a group from the West performed in the Asian giant. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley sing before 15,000 people at the Workers’ Gymnasium in Beijing.

● 2009. Alberto Fujimori is sentenced in Peru to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity. The former president is found guilty of the massacres of La Cantuta and Barrios Altos, in which 25 people were murdered, as well as the kidnapping of a businessman and a journalist. It is the first time that a former president of Peru has been convicted. The ruling is celebrated by human rights organizations.

In addition, it is World Health Day, to commemorate the creation, in 1948, of the World Health Organization.