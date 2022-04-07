Through Minecraft, they raise awareness about climate change and floods

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Video games are here to stay and although with more and more generations that have made them part of their lives, there are still many prejudices and rejection towards this form of entertainment. However, there are currently 2 options: maintain the stigmas or take advantage of the engagement that gaming has with children and young people to support their learning processes. This is precisely where proposals such as Minecraft: Education Edition and his recent initiative.

Minecraft: Education Edition: a great learning tool

Through a publication on the official Microsoft site, Minecraft revealed Rivercraft, an educational initiative in the United Kingdom that seeks to raise awareness about climate change and its relationship with floods. This project arises as a support to the learning process of students in Preston, England, giving as an example the design of Miller Park, a territorial portion originally thought so that rivers flow there in case of flooding, preventing damages in other parts of the city.

Rivercraft, raising awareness about the damage to the environment

Rivercraft teaches students about their environment and motivates them to take action

In that sense, Rivercraft It shows children and young people the current situation of their place of residence and the potential risk of a flood derived from the increase in heat waves, temperature and the consequent increase in high intensity rains. The experience in this variant of Minecraft puts users in the role of builders to address real problems.

This is possible thanks to the existence in Rivercraft of 3 game modes. The first as managers for flood prevention, where they must design and build their containment lines, gates and vents to later cause a flood and see the results while waiting for an analysis of what they did right or wrong.

The second puts the players in individual situations that have an impact on climate change, which they must correct since the sum of all this generates a problem on a larger scale. Finally, in the third mode of Rivercraftchildren and young people must make a record of all the flora and fauna of their locality, represented in the game, to generate ecological indicators.

With these types of proposals, Rivercraft It allows users, in this case students, not only to have fun and learn, but also to put into practice simulations that allow them to observe the consequences of inaction in terms of environmental damage. Without a doubt, an interesting proposal that should reach more parts of the world.

