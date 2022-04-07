‘Thor’ once prevented Natalie Portman from suffering a nervous breakdown caused by ‘Black Swan’

Natalie Portman’s role in Black Swan it gave the actor a lot of praise and critical acclaim. But the aftermath of the intense project left her on the verge of an emotional collapse. Fortunately, it was a breakdown that was avoided thanks to Marvel and Thor.

Natalie Portman starved to death for ‘Black Swan’

doing it Black Swan Role justice meant that Portman had to go through an intense and disciplined curriculum. This involved the actress starving herself to truly embody her obsessive persona.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker