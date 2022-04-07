‘Thor’ once prevented Natalie Portman from suffering a nervous breakdown caused by ‘Black Swan’

Natalie Portman’s role in Black Swan it gave the actor a lot of praise and critical acclaim. But the aftermath of the intense project left her on the verge of an emotional collapse. Fortunately, it was a breakdown that was avoided thanks to Marvel and Thor.

Natalie Portman starved to death for ‘Black Swan’

Natalie Portmann | Donato Sardella/Getty Images

doing it Black Swan Role justice meant that Portman had to go through an intense and disciplined curriculum. This involved the actress starving herself to truly embody her obsessive persona.

“I barely ate, I worked 16 hours a day,” Portman said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I was almost acting method without meaning to. Now I wonder how people can play this kind of role when they have a family.”

Talking to Collider, he Star Wars The actor once went into a bit more detail about how he prepared for the character.

“The physical discipline really helped for the emotional side of the character because you get the sense of the monastic lifestyle of just working out, that’s the life of a ballet dancer,” he said. “You don’t drink, you don’t go out with your friends, you don’t eat much and you constantly subject your body to extreme pain, so you understand the self-flagellation of a ballet dancer. ”

‘Thor’ helped save Natalie Portman from having a nervous breakdown

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ASd-2ek7rRQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Portman once claimed to star in Marvel’s Thor helped stop a nervous breakdown that he almost experienced while working on Black Swan.

“(Thor) probably delayed the start of a total collapse of efforts to make Black Swan, which (was) going to strike at any moment. We had nice long breaks and I was able to read in my trailer, which was very comfortable and had a bed. I could eat when I wanted and train when I wanted, ”he explained to Sun (via NME).

But it wasn’t just Thor who helped her recover Black Swan. He also co-starred in the comedy film. No strings attached with Ashton Kutcher, who also provided comfort to the Oscar winner.

“I also went on to do the Ivan Reitman comedy No strings attached as well as. They didn’t require much research ahead of time. They did not require any specific physical training. They were both really fun projects, surrounded by friends,” she said. “Both of them were the most gracious work experience I could have had after the extreme situation of doing Black Swan.”

Darren Aronofsky tried to pit Natalie Portman against Mila Kunis

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/n-ipC_pMsG0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In an interview with the LA Times, the cast revealed that Aronofsky sometimes clashed with Portman and Black Swan co-star Mila Kunis against each other. This was to add a sense of rivalry to the actors that reflected the characters they played.

“He was like, ‘Oh, Mila’s doing really well on her stuff. She’s so much better than you,’” Portman recalled. “Darren would tell us things about each other to try to make us jealous. I think he was trying to create a real life rivalry between us.”

Aronofsky chimed in by discussing why it was important to keep Kunis and Portman apart for the film.

“I knew it would be very difficult to keep them apart because they are friends, but I didn’t want them to know each other’s motives,” he explained. “I didn’t want them to compare notes. I wanted them to come from different places.”

RELATED: Why Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Replaced Natalie Portman in This Kissing Scene in ‘Thor: The Dark World’