This was the harsh childhood of Jared Leto

After a very emotional speech after winning the OscarIt was inevitable that it would happen. Apparently the hard childhood from Jared Leto It has come to light after many years that it was totally unknown. She surprised and moved to the tears of those present.

It was precisely after Anne Hathaway named him the winner of the Oscar Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, which Jared Leto for the first time he spoke of his hard childhood. Thus it was understood why he dedicated the Oscar to his mother, the woman who brought him forward despite the conditions of poverty in which he had to live.

Jared Leto’s rough childhood

Jared Joseph Leto is his full name, much better known as Jared Leto. Currently, at his 50 years? He is a well-known American actor, singer, director and producer. Also, it is worth remembering that he has been the founder of the alternative rock band 30 Seconds to Mars and winner of many awards, such as the Oscarthe Golden Globe and the SAG.

It was very surprising, because the actor himself said that, until he was 8 years old, he led a life similar to that of a homeless man. In its hard childhood, was far from imagining himself as a future Hollywood star. She went from school to school and from state to state with her older brother, Shannon. Everything in her life depended on the government coupons they received to eat.

Both were abandoned by their father at a very young age. The brothers clung tightly to their mother’s tenacity constance lee to get ahead and they even slept in a van. Thanks to the destiny that finally played in their favor, they got a better place to live. Still, they never lacked the drive to work hard on their creative side. With no money at all, they always played with all kinds of instruments to make music and got ahead.

Jared Leto: His mother encouraged him to follow his dreams

Years passed and so much Jared Leto Like his brother, they were grateful for everything they experienced because that gave them the courage to fight and achieve what they wanted so much. They formed a rock band called 30 seconds to March. They went around the world with it. They sold more than 10 million records and among so many financial limitations, the figure of her stepfather, Dr. carl lettowho was the one who adopted them and brought them out of poverty to a more affluent life in Virginia.

Unfortunately, after 2 years Constance and Carl divorced. Although she and her stepfather went their separate ways and years passed without seeing each other, Leto kept her last name. Grateful to his mother, who was the one who always lived with them and even took him to the stage of the Dolby Theater, she dedicated some beautiful words to him:

“She was a single mother who had to drop out of high school, but somehow she managed to have a better life for herself and her children. That girl is my mother and she is here today. Thank you for teaching me to dream,” he said excitedly, standing out as the best speech of the night.

did you imagine the hard childhood from Jared Leto?