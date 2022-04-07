This is what the cast of ‘Stay by my side’, a film by Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, looks like now, 24 years after its premiere | Entertainment Cinema and Series
An example of the above is his participation in the production directed by Chris Columbus, ‘ stay by me‘, which premiered in 1998. More than two decades have passed and over time the protagonists of the film have come a long way in the seventh art. We show you how they look now.
How do the actors of ‘Stay by my side’ look like now?
Julia, who was born into a family of actors, continued her career in the world of entertainment. With her artistic talent and her charisma, she has conquered both the audience and the critics.
In addition to being the mother of three children: Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry, she is one of the most sought-after celebrities in Hollywood. Despite the passing of the years, her fans assure that she looks almost as young as she did when she started her career in the seventh art.
Julia Roberts has led projects like ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ (2010), ‘Wonder’ (2017), ‘Mother’s Day’ (2016) and ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (2022), in which she has shared the scene with stars like Javier Bardem, Viola Davis, Richard Jenkins, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay.
Known for her role in the film ‘The Witches of Eastwick’, Susan has a long list of successes in her career as an actress. The star, now 75 years old, has triumphed in films such as ‘Blackbird’ (2019), ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ (2017) and ‘Enchanted’ (2007).
In recent years, Sarandon has done hard work as an activist and is described on her official website as an advocate for racial justice and equality.
In addition, the celebrity is very active on social networks, where she shares with her more than a million followers some photos of her trips, upcoming projects and tender moments with her children: Eva, Miles and Jack, who follow in her footsteps. mother in the entertainment world.
After playing the loving family man, Luke Harrison participated in productions such as ‘Pain & Gain’ (2013), ‘Geostorm’ (2017), ‘Mother’ (2017) and ‘The Lost Daughter’ (2021), where he shared the screen with celebrities like Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.
In addition to his success as an actor, Ed also ventured as a director of the seventh art with the film ‘Pollock’ (2000), in which he also starred.
Currently, Harris is 71 years old and is married to actress, producer and singer Amy Madigan, with whom he had his daughter Lily Dolores Harris.
At just 14 years old, Jena played little Anna, daughter of Ed Harris and Susan Sarandon in ‘Stay by my side’. It’s been 24 years since the film hit theaters, and since then, Malone has brought great characters to life on the big screen.
With films like ‘Lorelei’ (2020), ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005), ‘Antebellum’ (2020), Donnie Darko (2001) and ‘Lovesong’ (2016), the star has earned the love of his followers, who closely follow their posts on social networks.
Currently, the 37-year-old actress is the mother of little Ode Mountain, whom she boasts whenever she can with her more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, who leave loving comments on her posts.
Since he was a little boy, Liam began his appearance in successful movies such as ‘Sweet November’ (2001), ‘Good boy’ (2003), ‘Fay Grim’ and the Netflix series ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events’ (2004 ).
At 32 years old, the young actor became a heartthrob who shares his best snapshots on social networks; even some of his followers leave affectionate messages in the comment box where they assure that he “is the most handsome”.
Could you imagine how much these actors have changed 24 years after ‘Stay by my side’ hit the movie screens?