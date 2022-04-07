This is what Ben Affleck would have looked like in his movie

Artist Keith Christensen has revealed some concept art from The Batman movie that didn’t make it with Ben Affleck as the lead.

Ben Affleck after playing Batman for the first time in batman v superman of Zack Snyder there was a time when the actor was going to have his own caped crusader movie alone, a film that he was going to write and direct himself (remember that Affleck is also a great director), the film would have shown his dark knight confronting Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, featured at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in that scene where Jesse Eisemberg’s Lex Luthor reveals to Slade Wilson who is really under the cloak and the cowl, setting the stage for the killer to return to Gotham and seek him out to finish him off.

Costumes very different from those seen in Justice League

What was learned about the project is that Deathstroke he was going to destroy the world of Batman, and that mission would have included new costumes for both the caped crusader and the villain.

Some have already pointed out that the one we saw in the League of Justice by Zack Snyder was almost perfect, but it is a recurring thing that costume changes are made from one movie to another. Affleck definitely wanted to put his own spin on the character, and there’s no question that Keith Christensen’s designs look brutal and the result of that suit would definitely have been very different from what Affleck wore in Justice League.

Although unfortunately finally that version of Ben Affleck of batman will never see the light of day, as the actor says goodbye to the caped crusader in Flashperhaps one day I will return, you never know, just like the movement #restoreTheSnyderVerse ends up triumphing. You can see the designs below: