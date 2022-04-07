This is the role that Jennifer Lawrence could play in the Spider-Man universe

A few months ago we announced that Sony was working on a Spider-Man spin-off and that Jennifer Lawrence could be part of it.

The actress has been showing up a lot in interviews lately, as part of promoting Don’t Look Up, a film released in theaters on December 9 of this year and will be available on Netflix from December 24. And now we will have a new reason to pay attention to the statements of the person who won the Oscar in 2012 for her performance in The Light Side of Life. It seems that the role she will play for this universe will be that of Madame Web.

Lawrence could play a comic book character again

The possibility that the actress plays Web increases the enthusiasm of the fans, who already enjoyed Lawrence in the skin of a mutant, after his remembered passage as Mystic on the x-men seriesa character that also belongs to the Marvel comics.

It will be necessary to see how they face this story, taking into account that madam web in the comics she is Cassandra Web, a person who looks older than Lawrence. She is a woman who is born blind and is connected to many life-saving machines that look like a spider web. She is a powerful clairvoyant who has often teamed up with different women who hold the title of Spider-Woman. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jennifer Lawrence’s Web was a major figure, as it’s hard to imagine an actress of that caliber in minor roles, but neither would he be the central character of the story.

the comic character

It will be a matter of time to know more details of the project that would be directed by S J Clarksonalthough we probably have to wait a while for more details, considering that the actress is in her first pregnancy, so she will be away from the film sets for a while.