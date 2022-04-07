This is the role that Jennifer Lawrence could play in the Spider-Man universe

A few months ago we announced that Sony was working on a Spider-Man spin-off and that Jennifer Lawrence could be part of it.

The actress has been showing up a lot in interviews lately, as part of promoting Don’t Look Up, a film released in theaters on December 9 of this year and will be available on Netflix from December 24. And now we will have a new reason to pay attention to the statements of the person who won the Oscar in 2012 for her performance in The Light Side of Life. It seems that the role she will play for this universe will be that of Madame Web.

