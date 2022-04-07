This is the LUXURY sustainable MANSION of Robert Downey Jr. and his wife

Robert Downey Jr. He is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, but he is also an entrepreneur. One of the businesses he has Together with his wife Susan Levin, he seeks to raise awareness about the planet, leverages venture capital and provides grants for sustainable technology. The company they co-founded is the Footprint Coalition.

Now, the couple introduced ua sustainable mansion said to be “misshapen”. Of course, it is quite large and luxurious. The house was developed on a 7-acre farm in Malibu, California. The space in which the property was made has state-of-the-art wind turbines and solar-generated water systems.

The property has the same free form based on the 60’s and 70’s. It has geodesic domes, biomorphic shelters and womb rooms. Architectural culture embraced these lines as a revolt against the square and straight lines of recent years.

Features of the house

The construction was done in a conventional manner with gray siding and multiple gables. It has a vaulted ceiling, also known as a Binishell and serves as a bold and undulating experiment in architectural sustainability. It is said that the work was carried out in seven years that finished within the stipulated budget and with all the approvals required by the city and the coastal commission.

The property is said to have a value close to 14 million dollars. The luxurious property of the future has a total of 3 thousand square meters. It has 6 rooms and 4 rooms distributed throughout the complex.

The mansion has a swimming pool ideal for stargazing from the mansion. Among the amenities that he included in his room, you can see a Queen Size bed, a two-seater sofa. The colors in the decoration emphasize cold tones and denim-colored carpets. In the lamps you can see pendants that project geometric shadows in the bedrooms.

