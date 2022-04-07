This is the laser-eyed bull stealing the show at Bitcoin Conference 2022

Key facts: A sculpture of an ultramodern robotic bull is the symbol of the finances of the city of Miami.

The bull has become an international symbol of wealth, its creators say.

The statue of a bull of 1,400 kilos and almost 4 meters high was presented today at the Miami Beach Convention Center by Mayor Francis Suárez, where the Bitcoin Conference 2022 is taking place. It is the new image of the finances of a city ​​that wants to become a world reference for the pioneering cryptocurrency.

The artwork is raving bitcoiners who have flocked to be part of the event which, until April 9, will bring together 6,000 leaders of the cryptocurrency industry.

What has conquered the hearts of bitcoin advocates is the irreverence with which it is presented a bull with laser eyes that now competes with Charging Bull or the Wall Street bull.

Advertising

Wall Street is a bronze sculpture in Bowling Green near New York City, the historic home of some of the largest brokerage houses and investment banks in the United States.

And if you are a bitcoiner, which sculpture would you like to be photographed with? with the one that represents the traditional markets based on the dollar or with the one that has laser eyes similar to those that identify you as a defender of Bitcoin on Twitter? The answer is more than obvious.

For now, the Miami bitcoiner bull will be in view of the 35,000 people that the Bitcoin Conference 2002 promises to bring together. Later, the sculpture will be transferred to the Wolfson Campus of Miami-Dade, located in the center of the city and another key place since it is known as the financial, governmental and cultural center of the “magic city”.

Advertising

The laser eyes of the Miami bull have fallen in love with thousands of bitcoiners who attend the ecosystem event held in the city. Source: Twitter/MetAcesCasino

The Wall Street bull is no longer alone, now there is the Miami one

The Miami Bull was co-created by artist Furio Tedeschi and Onyx Forge Studio at the request of TradeStation, a Florida-based parent of online futures and securities brokerage firms.

“The Miami Bull is a futuristic version of the Wall Street Bull that TradeStation has installed in downtown Miami to honor the city’s role as the capital of cryptocurrencies,” the artist wrote on his Instagram account.

Upon unveiling the statue, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that New York is “the old financial center, while the future of finance is here, in Miami”.

For its part, TradeStation noted on its website that “the bull has become an international symbol of wealth, like the Bund Bull in Shanghai and the Charging Bull in New York. That is why we commissioned this unique piece of art to help the city of Miami update the symbol of traditional finance.”

All attendees of the Bitcoin Conference want to photograph the new symbol of Miami finance. Source: twitter/brucefenton

Onyx Forge was ultimately responsible for bringing the Miami Bull to life, merging traditional and digital sculpture. This art studio specializes in crafts, fabrication, 3D printing, and has worked on some of the most iconic movies of all time, such as Predator, Hellboy, and Underworld Evolution, as detailed in the note.

After being revealed to the public, hundreds of images circulate on Twitter of bitcoiners who are amazed by this work that represents the strengths of finance based on bitcoin.