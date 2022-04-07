This is Meryl Streep’s degree

meryl streep is one of the best actresses of all time. With a career that includes dozens of films and decades of experience, his name is synonymous with success and artistic excellence. On this occasion, we share some curiosities of his past and we tell you, for example, what they were the studies he completed. Do not miss the details.

Meryl Streep at university: the studies that the famous actress studied

His full name is Mary Louise Streep and was born on June 22, 1949 on New Jersey, United States. His father worked in the pharmaceutical industry and her mother worked as an artistic editor, so it can be said that meryl She was in contact with the art world from a very young age.

Their secondary studies he studied them in Bernard’s High School, a school in his hometown. Once they were finished, the actress who holds the record 21 Oscar nominations decided to continue training as an artist.

It is true that since I was a teenager I already took classesespecially from singing. However, after school he deepened his training and obtained, for example, a bachelor’s degree in Drama from Vassar College, where he came to study with the American actress Jean Arthur.

As if that were not enough, he also made university studies and, according to his biography, he got a Master of Fine Arts on the Yale University School of Drama.

In parallel, young Streep was adding experience as a professional actress, especially in theater. Later in 1977would arrive film debut and the beginning of one of the most recognized races in the world.

Meryl Streep: her great film roles

It’s hard to narrow down just a few of the titles that feature her as the lead or as an important cast member, since in total there are almost 70 films in which he has worked so far.

In the first place, we could name those works that made her win the Oscar Award 3 timesbecoming one of the few artists to earn that amount competitively.

The first received 1979 for his work in Kramer vs. Kramera film in which she was the partner of Dustin Hoffmann. Years later, he would repeat the achievement with the movies Sophie’s decision and The woman of iron.

With 31 Golden Globe nominations, Streep She also holds the record for being the actress with the most nominations for them. It won 8 timeswith movies like the orchid thief, The Devil Wears Prada and Julie & Julia.

Other works in which he worked are: The Sniper, The bridges of Madison, AI artificial intelligence, Mama Mia! The doubt, Falling in love with my ex and the recently released don’t look up.

