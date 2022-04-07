This is how trendy nails are according to your zodiac sign

20 spring manicure ideas for your nails.

The trends in manicure that we will see the most in 2022.

The 100 manicure ideas for perfect nails.



The horoscope is a bit like religion, some people believe in it and others don’t. Those fans of the zodiac, who like to consult each month what the stars have in store for them and anticipate in some way the future or be aware of what can go well for them or where they are going to falter, will love knowing what the manicure is who is going to take out their nails better, in the best sense of the expression.

It is true that painting your nails and choosing a nail polish (and that it lasts) and a certain design has a lot to do with the mood you have at that moment and with what you want to show about yourself, but it also says a lot about who you are. . Sometimes, even without intending it. Because through the manicure you wear on your nails you are showing some traits of your personality. Are you a fan of ‘art nail’, do you prefer the most conservative designs, do you dare with strident colours, do you like Rosalia-style nails, would you never go beyond the French manicure…?

This season you are in luck: zodiac manicures are on the rise. So if you identify with the characteristics of your sign, we are going to tell you what nail polishes and what motifs are the best fit for you. Are you curious? Well tell us which zodiac sign you are and we will tell you which manicure is yours.

Aries: arty manicure

In the zodiac this is a fire sign, which identifies with a person full of energy, who is attracted to challenges, is adventurous and is not afraid of experimentation. It is true that on the other side of the scale he suffers from a lack of patience and often gets carried away by his impulsiveness. Lady Gaga or Kristen Stewart are part of this group. With this profile, we cannot say that Aries are classic people but neither are they rabidly modern, that’s why the manicure that shows worked nails, but without being strident. A combination of two tones at most and with the occasional nod to geometric shapes goes very well with this zodiac sign.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Taurus: in pastel tones

This zodiac sign belongs to the so-called earth signs and includes, for example, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba. Security, stubbornness and stability usually mark the personality of those who are part of this sign. They are pragmatic, fixed-minded people who go to great lengths to avoid conflict, although if they get angry, they are up to arms. Presumed, they tend to opt for rather traditional styles. In this scheme, the perfect manicure for this zodiac sign are nails that do not attract more attention than necessary. And what better, in this case, than single-color nails in a pastel tone, but with a bit of grace, one of each color.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gemini: ‘happy flower’ finish

The zodiac sign represented by the twins is the image of duality, with a personality that adapts well to different situations and has a great talent for communication. People of this zodiac sign – for example, Natalie Portman or Venus Williams – stand out for their intelligence and their ability to persuade. aesthetically, they like variety and enjoy changes, so today they can wear a French manicure and tomorrow the most extravagant gel nails, Rosalía style. Our recommendation? Nails that symbolize pure fun.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cancer: with romantic design

Ambition and utopia are the most visible traits of people born under the influence of this sign belonging to the water signs of the zodiac. They are curious people, like Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande, but also fearful, forward but also withdrawn, contradictory, in short. Its distinctive feature? The romanticism. If we interpret all this and translate it to the manicure that best goes with these people, pinks and warm tones, with fantasy motifs is the ideal.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Leo: a touch of ‘glitter’

Fire sign, it is the most powerful of the zodiac, and it is well demonstrated by Jennifer Lopez or Megan Markle. Courage is their most outstanding characteristic, in addition to strength and ambition, something that sometimes leads them to be arrogant and self-centered. People of this zodiac sign are usually creative and enthusiastic, and taking risks is part of their DNA. And by the way vulgarity does not go with them, so a nail polish in tune is one that shows power and a certain class.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Virgo: French

Methodical and with a great critical sense, this zodiac sign is, above all, a perfectionist. Blake Lively and Zendaya belong to this group. Improvisation is not for these detailed people, who love planning and things well done. Standing out is not their thing, unless it is due to the degree of detail they put into everything they do, so a reverse French manicure, super chic but with a ‘twist’, is one of the most suitable for these personalities.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Libra: bicolor nails

This air sign, to which Gwyneth Paltrow belongs, stands out within the zodiac for its elegance and good taste. Concerned about their aesthetics, beauty is always important in their decisions, so much so that they can even be frivolous. They are tolerant and always show a great sense of equanimity. Conclution? A balanced design in colors and shapes is a sure hit in the manicure of the Libra.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Scorpio: a ray of light

On the one hand, this water sign shows firmness, but is also sensitive if the occasion calls for it, loyal and passionate. A halo of mystery and a magic point always surround this zodiac sign, who should not have as an enemy. Hailey Bieber and Emma Stone are two of the ‘celebrities’ who were born under her influence. Scorpio women are brilliant, so why not? transfer this shine to a bold and daring manicure?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sagittarius: maximum expression



This zodiac sign is, above all, positive. Always ready to try new challenges, he is determined, enterprising and loves everything new and flashy. Conventional routes are not made for this sign, and if not tell Miley Cyrus or Zoë Kravitz. In manicures there is carte blanche to experiment with original proposalsbut long nails with fun designs are imposed.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Capricorn: renewed classic



Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama make up the group of Capricorn women, a zodiac sign whose most notable characteristic is loyalty. Responsible and hard-working, the people who are part of this group tend to be very cautious. They are rather classic, and if they adopt trends, they transform them to their liking, always quite discreetly. Proposal for them? A manicure with the end of the nails colored in a subtle way, but without going unnoticed.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Aquarius: ‘mix & match’

It is the most independent air sign. Goes to his roll, is idealistic and sometimes also unstable. Without a doubt, it is the freest sign of the zodiac, it does not submit to the rules and it overflows with creativity. Independent and dreamy, as Shakira or Alicia Keys have shown, he shows great originality and can be extravagant. Colorful butt, ‘animal print¸ and various shapes are the nail manicure that they usually prefer.r.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Pisces: in an abstract key

The last sign of the zodiac is spiritual, variable and very sensitive. She does not fight against what is established, but chooses what best fits her way of being relaxed and fluid. It is more instinctive than rational and often naive. Emily Blunt and Dakota Fanning belong to this group. Our proposal is a manicure with delicately enameled nails and symbolic motifs.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Virginia of the Rivers

After 15 years, this journalist specializing in beauty –and for whom very few things would make her give up a red satin lipstick– is still passionate about sneaking into cosmetic laboratories to find out how the most cutting-edge active ingredients are developed, uncovering the bottle of the new essences and stick your fingers in the cream jars.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io