This is how Natalie Portman encourages her women’s soccer team

Los Angeles California.- Natalie Portan is recognized for her work on the big screen in Hollywood productions, but she had never been seen in her facet as a soccer fan and less taking the role of leader to direct a fan.

This happened this past weekendduring the debut of his Angel City team, which debuted in the National Women’s Soccer League, in which they tied 1-1 as visitors against the San Diego Wave, in a match corresponding to the Challenge Cup.

There, the owner of the Los Angeles club appeared surprisingly in the stands to thank the fans for being present in the first game in the history of the franchise, but that was not all, but she took the megaphone in the style of the European ultras and directed support songs.

Without a doubt, the Angel City fans were impressed by the presence of Portman, as well as his simplicity in going to greet them in the stands of the stadium and spending a moment with them supporting their team.

Angel City is a new franchise expansion of the NWSL to which the former player arrived from Women’s TigersStefany Ferrer, after her leaving the university complex.

In addition to Natalie Portman, other celebrities who are members owners of the Angel City club they are also actresses Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Chastainas well as athletes Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Cobi Jones.