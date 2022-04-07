This is how Bar Refaeli has changed since he began his career as a model

Bar Refaeli has reappeared after almost two years without working as a model, a profession to which he has been dedicated practically since he was born. In January 2020, she welcomed her third child, a boy she named David. In March the confinement came due to the covid and in September of that same year the sentence against Bar Refaeli and her mother Tzipi for tax evasion was made final. Specifically, 2.2 million euros corresponding to 2009 and 2010, which she did not pay taxes in Israel, alleging that at that time she lived in the United States.

Because of this, the Israeli model was imposed a millionaire fine (approximately 1.3 million euros) and 9 months of community work. But her mother was sentenced to 16 months in prison when she admitted her guilt in falsifying the fiscal residence of her daughter (supposedly unrelated to these financial movements). In early 2020, Tzipi offered to the Israeli attorney general’s office to go to prison in place of Bar, who had just given birth to her third child and has a family to take care of.

Bar Refaeli, in one of the advertising inns that he starred in since he was a baby Instagram

Once his debt to justice has been settled, Bar Refaeli has resumed his career and has signed on as the image of the spring/summer 2022 collection of the Barcelona firm Nekane NKN, by designer Monste Garrido. sound of soul is the name of the bohemian style collection in which the lingerie tops, long dresses and kimonos made with natural fabrics stand out.





“Sound of Soul” it means feeling yourself and being proud of who you are. I grew up in the countryside, connected to the land, and with this style I feel like I’m going back to my youth, to my home, where everything was freedom,” says Bar Refaeli, who grew up on the horse ranch owned by his parents, Rafael and Tzipi.

Bar Refaeli playing on one of Israel’s beaches as a child Instagram

Bar Refaeli was born on June 4, 1985 in Hod HaSharon, in central Israel, to a Jewish family. At just 20 years old, she became world famous for her relationship with movie star Leonardo DiCaprio. They met in Las Vegas, at a U2 party. They were together for five years, from 2005 to 2010. This relationship was the best springboard for Refaeli, who became one of the top models most desired by the Chanel and Reebok brands and by fashion magazines: she, cq, max…. And of course Sports Illustratedwho chose her for their 2009 annual issue cover.

The model recently published this comparative photo on her Instagram account Instagram

In his country, Israel, Bar Refaeli has been a celebrity practically since he was born. Her mother was a model and she made her first advertisement when she was just 5 months old. For Refaeli, posing for photographers was a game, until in 2000, when she was 15 years old, she decided that she wanted to dedicate herself to it professionally. She signed with the Irene Marie Models agency and in 2000 and 2001 she won the title of Model of the year in her country. This allowed him to appear in the catalogs and campaigns of Renuar, one of the most important fashion chains in Israel.

At 17, when she turned pro and won the model of the year contest Instagram

Spain has been one of the countries to which Bar Refaeli has traveled the most for work: Pronovias, El Corte Inglés, Moet&Chandon, Martini…. And Barcelona became one of his favorite destinations not only to work, but also to make a tourist getaway and take the opportunity to watch FC Barcelona matches. As a fan she plus she was photographed with many soccer players, something that caused some suspicion among the couples of the athletes given the assiduity with which Refaeli was seen at the Camp Nou.

Bar Refaeli, traveled to Barcelona in 2006, signed by the bridal firm Pronovias The vanguard

In 2013, Bar Refaeli was the absolute protagonist of the Superbowl, eclipsing even Beyoncé, the artist who performed in the middle part. The Israeli model appeared in the announcement of GoDaddy, an Internet domain registration company, giving actor Jesse Herman a passionate kiss of about 30 seconds, which in some sectors was described as scandalous.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Refaeli cycling through the streets of Paris GTRES

She has also served as a presenter at the San Remo festival in 2013, as a judge on the German edition of the modeling program led by Heidi Klum, and was one of the hosts of the 64th Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Tel Aviv, in May 2019.

Bar Refaeli graced the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ magazine in 2009 Sports Illustrated

Bar Refaeli is married to businessman Adi Ezra, 10 years her senior. He is the son of the founder of the Neto food company, one of the most important in Isarel. They met in late 2012 through mutual friends. Their relationship had ups and downs. They got engaged in March 2015 and on September 24 of that same year they were married by the Jewish rite in the coastal city of Haifa. The wedding was not without controversy, as the area’s airspace was closed, apparently for security reasons.

Bar Refaeli and Jesse Herman passionately kissing in GoDaddy’s 2013 Superbowl ad godaddy

But few know that this was not Bar Refaeli’s first marriage. In 2003, when she came of age, she married Arik Weinstein, a distant relative, to avoid military service, which in Israel is compulsory for both men and women from the age of 18. They divorced two years later. This legal trap has been the reason that her model received numerous criticisms, such as when the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed her in 2013 as her image to promote the country abroad.

Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra, on their wedding day, September 24, 2015 Instagram

According to the images posted on her Instagram, Bar Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra are still as in love as the first day. And they are the parents of three children: Liv, born on August 11, 2016, Elle, on October 20, 2017 and David, on January 14, 2020.