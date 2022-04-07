This is how Ariana DeBose captivated Steven Spielberg to keep the role of Anita

When Ariana DeBose appeared at the casting of “West Side Story”, had everything to lose. Thousands of actresses were looking for the role, and many of them, recognized; but, when it comes to standing in front of steven spielbergdisplayed all his talent Broadway and managed to keep the role without being the best known.

I didn’t know Ariana, was one of the thousands of people who showed up for the tests without further ado. And she was one of hundreds of possible Anitas that I saw. When he came to the test I saw that he danced in fear. But he didn’t know if he knew how to act or sing, so like everyone else he had to take the singing, dancing and acting test.Spielberg revealed.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker