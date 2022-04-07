This is how Ariana DeBose captivated Steven Spielberg to keep the role of Anita

When Ariana DeBose appeared at the casting of “West Side Story”, had everything to lose. Thousands of actresses were looking for the role, and many of them, recognized; but, when it comes to standing in front of steven spielbergdisplayed all his talent Broadway and managed to keep the role without being the best known.

“I didn’t know Ariana, was one of the thousands of people who showed up for the tests without further ado. And she was one of hundreds of possible Anitas that I saw. When he came to the test I saw that he danced in fear. But he didn’t know if he knew how to act or sing, so like everyone else he had to take the singing, dancing and acting test.Spielberg revealed.

The director had a solo for those who will appear at the casting. They had to pass the singing, acting and dancing tests, minimum requirements to work in a musical. And Ariana DeBose has them to spare.

The 30-year-old actress dropped out of school to forge her destiny, after seeing the “Moulin Rouge” in 2001. In love with the genre, she perfected herself in all areas and traveled to Broadway where she shone at the age of 20 in her first role in “Bring It On: The Musical”. later they arrived “Hamilton”, “Motown The Musical”, “A Bronx Tale” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”; until coming to Netflix in 2019 with “The Prom”where he shared a poster with meryl streep, james corden and Nicole Kidman.

“I discovered someone with tremendous charisma, very intense, and very alive in that test room, and I kept thinking: ‘I’m sure when I record it on video, that talent will double'”Spielberg confessed about his chosen one.

And his thought did not disappoint him… When he recorded it, he realized that she was his Anita. “The great magnetism that she had in person, and that made her flourish on screen, quadrupled. And then I said to myself: ‘She is Anita'”he concluded.