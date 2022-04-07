They look for the miracle that saves the vaquita

A ship, aircraft and interceptor boats remain deployed in the Upper Gulf of California with one goal: to save from extinction the vaquita porpoisea rare mammal of which few individuals remain.

The most recent maneuvers of the Marine Secretary and the environmental organization Sea Shepherd on the Operation Miraclelaunched in 2015, try to prevent the vaquita from falling into the nets of illegal fishermen who go after the totoaba, a coveted fish that is also at risk of disappearing.

The military stepped up surveillance in January in the Sea of ​​Cortez, where the vaquita is endemic, amid criticism from United States about what Mexico does little to protect what is considered the world’s rarest and most endangered marine mammal.

The display also came after researchers sighted eight specimens between last October and November. It is estimated that there are up to twenty individuals left, according to Sea Shepherd.

Marines and members of the NGO they watch all day looking for illegal nets and prevent fishermen from approaching the “zero tolerance zone”, where the vaquita lives and which is marked with yellow buoys.

During a tour with reporters, the Navy said it has recovered 70 nets so far this year, up from 172 for all of 2021.

“The efforts that we have seen specifically in the last three or four months mean that the vaquita has the best chance (to survive) that it has had in decades,” he said. chuck lindseyCEO of Sea Shepherd.

“We see a dramatic reduction in illegal fishing nets in the water,” he added.

The smallest cetacean -which tells the actor Leonardo Dicaprio among its most famous defenders – reaches a maximum length of 1.5 meters and a weight of 50 kilos. The scientific name of it is Phocoena sinus and it is easily recognizable by the dark circles that surround its eyes and mouth, which is why it is also called the “panda of the sea”.

Its population decreased drastically because the specimens were stuck during the illegal fishing of totoabawhose swim bladder sells for up to $8,000 a kilo in China, where it is consumed for its supposed medicinal properties.

Workers say they avoid fishing totoaba and applaud measures to protect the vaquita, but some say the reviews miss key points.

But saving the vaquita has also become a diplomatic issue.

In February, the US invoked the trade agreement USMCA and requested consultations considering that Mexico fails to comply with its commitments to protect the mammal.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry of Economy announced that it would coordinate protection measures within the framework of the T-MEC.

Already last August, DiCaprio accused the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of abandoning the species.

However, the authorities now guarantee non-stop protection.

AN EXTINCTING SPECIES

Since 1996

the vaquita porpoise is considered an endangered species

2019 Unesco

added the Gulf of California to its list of World Heritage in Danger

70 networks

have recovered so far this year, compared to 172 in 2021

