They develop a robot capable of peeling bananas without damaging the fruit

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Editing a tweet was impossible until now and Twitter is studying whether it will enable it for all its users

    01:23

  • These are the codes that your children could be using to talk about sex, drugs and suicide

    02:48

  • A robot dog is the new watchman of the ruins of Pompeii in Italy

    01:32

  • Amazon and Walmart start delivering products through drones

    01:27

  • Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates face lawsuit for inflating food prices

    01:07

  • They manage to sequence the complete genome of the human being and reveal its importance

    01:58

  • They create an app that identifies the level of danger of a snake

    01:44

  • Autonomous cars without a steering wheel or pedals will begin production in the US

    01:31

  • This autonomous robot dog works at the service of archeology and conservation in Pompeii

    00:35

  • She is Francesa Miranda, a girl who is causing a stir for her charisma on social networks

    01:55

  • A robot dog will be in charge of protecting the ruins of Pompeii from looters

    00:38

  • ‘Erandel’ is the latest star discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

    04:18

  • Reveal images of US Space Force facilities

    00:30

  • They develop a smart traffic light project to give way to ambulances

    01:54

  • “We are one crew”: Two Russian cosmonauts and one from NASA return to Earth together

    01:43

  • Whatsapp will stop working on at least 19 mobile phone models

    00:56

  • Is Nicole Kidman’s photo reacting to Will Smith’s hit fake? T Verify tells you the truth

    02:32

  • Maybe they tricked you with this picture of Nicole Kidman gaping. T Check explains why

    02:01

  • Apple could launch an iPhone equipment renewal program

    02:06

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker