They call the ASE to discuss the annual program for public entities in Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- Before the delivery of the audit report practiced to the public account of the fiscal year 2020 to the Legislative, Judicial and Executive Powers that will be held on February 18, the Congress of the State of Sinaloa will have to discuss the annual program of audits, visits and inspections that the Superior Audit of the Sinaloa is proposing. State (ASE), in which they will request to include specific reviews for some public entities.

When questioning Deputy Marco Antonio Zazueta Zazueta about his recent statements as secretary of the Control Commissionasked the people of Sinaloa to judge if the PRI member Sergio Mario Arredondo Salas is doing the right job or is pretending that he is doing it.

“He has no other choice, he has to accompany, otherwise he will look politically and socially bad”, in reference to Arredondo Salas, of whom he said that he regretted the expressions made that the Audit Commission is not a showcase of personal projection no one, and definitely has to join the petition at the time of the removal of the state auditor.

Read more: Sepyc maintains an open dialogue with Physical Education teachers in Sinaloa

On a personal note, he clarified that he has no problem with the president of the Oversight Commission and there will be no difficulties in working together within their activities, because plurality will have to be respected and he ratified his position that it was not a political error hand over the presidency of this commission to the PRI.

He announced that only the Morena parliamentary group is going to request that issues of social interest be included in the institutional agenda, a situation that Arredondo Salas will not be able to limit them to address any approach on general issues to vote on them.

Read more: Loza Ochoa complains that a businessman from Culiacán carries out espionage

audit program

The Morena legislator commented that there is the possibility of including more audits than those proposed by the ASE, or in his case, they could eliminate some and reorganize the annual program for the dependencies.