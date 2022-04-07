The wonderful marriage of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

The actress Cameron Diaz She has been practically disappeared from public life since, in 2015, she married her beloved husband benji maddenleader of the rock band Good Charlotte.

And the truth is that his renewed attitude towards fame is completely understandable given the stability that defines both his love story and his daily coexistence with the musician, which is dominated by the most absolute tranquility and, consequently, the little interest that both have when rushing into their professional decisions.





«Cameron and benji They have a wonderful marriage, an absolute and total confidence to speak transparently on any subject. Their romance has been greatly benefited by the fact that they both grew up together in some way and understand perfectly how the world of entertainment works, from which they certainly want to stay further and further away, “explained a source from their environment to the magazine. People.

mutual admiration

The same informant defined the 40-year-old rocker as a “good, intelligent, deep and sincere man”, a description that does not differ too much from those that the Hollywood star himself addressed in his last interview, in which he also assured that getting married With the singer it had been the best decision he had made in his life apart from the fact that, like any other couple, his daily life is not without difficulties.

“Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband is the best, most wonderful human being I have ever met, and an exceptional life partner. Marriage is hard, of course, it involves a lot of work, because you need the other person to have the same levels of commitment as you, and at all times, ”said the one who was one of the great stars of comedy cinema since the end of the nineties.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images