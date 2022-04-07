The Weeknd, Radiohead and Billie Eilish will join the ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ to support refugees | Music

Given the serious current situation with the war in Ukraine, everyone is doing their part to contribute a little more. And from all areas, including in the musical field. This is how some artists like The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Radiohead and Stevie Nicksamong others, will participate in a demonstration on social networks to show their support for Ukrainian refugees, according to the magazine rolling stone.

But what is the demonstration about? Is named Stand Up for Ukraine and will be celebrated next april 8, a day before the pledging summit hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. This has the objective of raising funds that will be destined, mainly, to support the ukrainian refugees and to other conflict zones such as Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

Music also unites everyone

In addition, there are already several artists who have joined this great cause, such as Madonna, U2, Juanes, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Elton John, Celine Dion and many more. And Abel Tesfaye, the interpreter of Ocean EyesRadiohead and Stevie Nicks are the new artists announced for this union of forces in social networks.

At the moment, we do not know what the event will be like, whether it will consist of each artist performing one of their songs, if they will have to upload an image in support or if they will perform some direct. But what we do know for sure is that the long list of artists will be able to make this harsh reality that we are currently experiencing less harsh than it really is.

And you, are you looking forward to Stand Up for Ukraine? What do you think will take place on April 8?