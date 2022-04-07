The unmissable movie on Netflix, starring George Clooney, which lasts 2 hours and was all the rage

Netflix has a large number of movies that were released, were a success and today were forgotten. I know what it is.





George Clooney He is one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. The 60-year-old American starred in a movie that was released in 2020 on Netflix and it was a real success. Is about midnight sky, a production that Clooney himself directed and Mark Smith wrote.











midnight sky the Netflix film starring George Clooney, is the adaptation of the homonymous novel created by Lily Brooks-Dalton. This science fiction film lasts 118 minutes and it is the first in which Clooney appears in the role of director, in addition to giving life to the main protagonist.

The film refers to a post-apocalyptic scenario in which a natural disaster has destroyed the Earth. and its inhabitants, so the only halo of hope that there is is that a scientist can get the members of a spaceship to prevent them from landing and, therefore, trying to continue life on another planet.











Synopsis of Midnight Sky, the George Clooney film that was all the rage

“This 2020 dystopian drama based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton is directed by and stars George Clooney”reads the official review provided by the platform.

Cast of Midnight Sky, the Netflix movie starring George Clooney

george Clooney is Augustine Lofthouse

Ethan Peck is young Augustine Lofthouse

happiness jones is Sully Rembshire

David Oyelowo is Tom Adewole

Tiffany Boone is Maya Peters

Demian Bichir is Sanchez

Kyle Chandler is Mitchell Rembshire

caoilinn springall is Iris

Tim Russ is Brendan Greer











