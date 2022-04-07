“The Smurfs in the lost village” celebrate another year of mischief

The nicest and most famous little blue creatures in the world celebrate the fifth anniversary of the premiere of “The Smurfs in the Lost Village”, a film full of adventures, mischief and, of course, the cunning to get rid of the tricks of the greedy Gargamel.

The tape was directed by the late Kelly Asbury (“Shrek 2”), while the production was carried out by Jordan Kerner (“George of the jungle 2”).

As far as the thread of the story is concerned, it had as screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (“Invading Neighbors”), Chris Poche (“Flakes”), Pamela Ribon (“Wifi Ralph”), David Ronn (“Popeye”) and Jay Scherick (“Unfaithfully married”), who were based on the work and characters of the French cartoonist Peyo. Also, the project had the support of Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures.

The original cast included Rainn Wilson (“The Office”), Demi Lovato (“Sunny Among Stars”), Mandy Patinkin (“Yentl”), Julia Roberts (“Pretty Woman”), Jack McBrayer (“Late Night with Conan O’Brien”), among other talents.

Receptivity

“The Smurfs in the Lost Village” grossed more than 196 million dollars, thus exceeding its initial budget of 60 million.

Regarding its recognition, the film was nominated for best character design at the 2017 Annie Awards, however, the triumph ended up being carried by “Coco”, produced by Disney and inspired by the Mexican tradition of “Day of the Dead”. ».

Reviews of the film were mixed, with most finding the plot weak and predictable, while others felt it was fine for its intended audience.

“There is ingenuity throughout (…) and a general tone of cordial joy very suitable for the children’s parish”, “”It is a mediocre effort that, however, achieves its main objective: to keep its blue characters alive for future purposes mercantile”, “”The Smurfs: The Hidden Village” is pleasant enough, but there is not much at stake, because nobody stops to smile for a long time, “reviewed media such as Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Fotograma.

What is it about?

In this opportunity, “The Smurfs” are heading to a new land to conquer new and incredible adventures, as well as the consolidation of a new home. Likewise, there will be mysteries that will test their union and friendship.

The family film is available in the Netflix catalog, streaming that also has “The Smurfs 2” and its 1981 cartoon available.