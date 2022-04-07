The series that reunites the protagonist of CODA with Andy Muschetti will come to an end

The next season of the supernatural thriller based on the IDW comics from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, it will be the last. However, his fans need not worry: they will get a proper conclusion as Season 3 was conceived as the finale from the very beginning.

After the great success of the ten-episode first season of Locke & Key, Netflix approached the creative team behind the series with a plan to run just three seasons, concise and wordy in quality from start to finish, so as not to disappoint fans. That fitted in with the vision of the executive producers of Locke & Key, Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averillabout how to tell the story and when to end it.

