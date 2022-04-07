The series that reunites the protagonist of CODA with Andy Muschetti will come to an end

The next season of the supernatural thriller based on the IDW comics from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, it will be the last. However, his fans need not worry: they will get a proper conclusion as Season 3 was conceived as the finale from the very beginning.

After the great success of the ten-episode first season of Locke & Key, Netflix approached the creative team behind the series with a plan to run just three seasons, concise and wordy in quality from start to finish, so as not to disappoint fans. That fitted in with the vision of the executive producers of Locke & Key, Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averillabout how to tell the story and when to end it.

“Once we began work on the series, we felt that three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” Cuse and Averill said in a statement. “As storytellers, we are grateful to have had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s incredible story exactly how we wanted. However, we keep the magic keys for our own personal use.

The teen supernatural drama follows the Locke brothers after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances . The three brothers and their mother move to their ancestral home, the Keyhouse, where they discover hundreds of magical keys that may be related to their father’s death and hold the key to finding out what really happened to him. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Related news

The main cast of the third season of Locke & Key includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Sherri Saum, Kevin Durand, Coby Birdas well as Emily Joneswho became one of the great stars of 2021 after starring CODA. In it, Jones plays Ruby, the CODA of the Rossi family, which means “daughter of deaf adults” for its acronym in English. The film became a sensation at Sundance and did a historic campaign with Apple, becoming the first streaming movie to win the Oscar for Best Picture .

Locke & Key premiered in February 2020, with its second season arriving in October 2021. Producers and showrunners Cuse and Averill are currently wrapping up post-production on the final eight episodes, which have yet to receive an official premiere date on Netflix. but it is expected to do so later this year.

In addition to Cuse and Averill, the Muschetti brothers ( Andres “Andy” and Barbara ), serve as producers of the series. The duo of Argentine brothers specializes in the supernatural, with extensive experience in the genre thanks to films such as Mom and both movies Item, Based on the novel Killer Clown by Stephen King. Andy Muschetti will soon direct the new Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller as the running hero, and with the DC multiverse open, as it will feature both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the role of Batman.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!