The Rock unveils the new logo for the XFL » TurnHeelWrestling

Hollywood actor The Rock will launch the new XFL in 2023.

The successful actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will launch the new version of XFL in 2023, a project started a few years ago by Vince McMahon but which was forced to stop. Now new beginnings are coming, which is why the logo that will give visibility to the league has been unveiled.

in a video posted on the actor’s social networks, It was announced what will be the new logo for the American football league that Dwayne will launch together with his ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners, who will be the members that will be at the head of this new project, which will see the light during the year 2023.

Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture.

X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY.

To all our XFL players, coaches, fans;

You bring the dreams – we’ll bring the opportunity.

Now LFG!#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ucbSjiBVwf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 6, 2022

It should be noted that The Rock is a very busy man, and that in addition to being a businessman, he makes his status compatible with being one of the highest-paid actors of the moment, having participated in great sagas such as Jumanji or Fast and Furious. Also, it is rumored that he could return to WWE next year to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to be held in Hollywood.

