The RNE Sant Jordi Film Awards recognize the career of Antonio Banderas

The RNE Sant Jordi Cinematography Awards recognize the career of actor Antonio Banderas in its 66th edition, as announced on Thursday by public radio.

With this award, the RNE Sant Jordi Awards value Banderas’ career “for his successful film career as an actor, producer and film director, developed both in Europe and in the United States”.

Born in Malaga in 1960, Antonio Banderas wanted to be a footballer, but an injury pushed him to try his luck with another of his interests: acting, and fate meant that while he was working as an usher in a Madrid theater he met Pedro Almodóvar, who was starting his film career and offered him some of his first roles.

Banderas’s career was linked to that of the director from La Mancha, with roles in “Laberinto de pasiones” (1982), “Matador” (1986), “La Ley del Desire” (1987), “Tie me up!” (1988) and “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” (1989), for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

The eighties were very prolific for Banderas, when he shot with the best Spanish directors of the time such well-known titles as “La corte de faraón”, by José Luis García Sánchez (1985) or “Bajarse al moro”, by Fernando Colomo ( 1988).

In 1992, with little knowledge of English, he made his Hollywood debut with “The Kings of the Mambo”, and from then on he chained roles in films such as “Philadelphia” (1993), “Interview with the Vampire” (1994) or “The House of the spirits” (1995), accompanying actresses and actors as well known as Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Winona Ryder or Vanessa Redgrave on the screen.

In 1995, he starred in Fernando Trueba’s “Two Much” along with Daryl Hannah and Melanie Griffith, who became his partner for two decades.

Banderas’s career has not only focused on acting, but he has also directed and produced several films and has voiced animated characters. Currently, he directs the Teatro del Soho in Malaga.

The work of Antonio Banderas has been recognized on several occasions, he has received nominations for the Golden Globe, the Goya and the Emmy, as well as the Oscar nomination for best performance for “Pain and glory” (2020), by Pedro Almodóvar, which earned him the award for best leading actor at the Cannes Film Festival, a Goya, the Feroz Award and the Fotogramas de Plata.

He also won the Premio Sant Jordi RNE for that performance, an award he had already won in 1987 for “La ley del libertad”.

