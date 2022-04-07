The reinforcement that would come to Chivas for free in the next pass market for the 2022 Liga MX Opening

The Chivas de Guadalajara board of directors is already working on the team’s squad for the next Apertura 2022 and possibly they will not be able to count on Alexis Vega, so they would already have a reinforcement on the agenda that would arrive for free.

The Chivas de Guadalajara board of directors, led by Ricardo Peláez in the sports area, is already working on the first team squad for the upcoming 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament and most likely they will not be able to count on their star attacker Alexis Vegaso they would already have on the agenda a possible reinforcement for the midfield and who would arrive totally free from free agency.

The main campus of the Sacred Flock trained this Wednesday at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valleto continue preparations for their next match: against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumcorresponding to Day 13 of Clausura 2022 and which will mark the start of a marathon of six dates in a period of just 20 days, which will seal the fate of the rojiblancos in their aspiration to advance to the Liguilla.

The impossibility of the high command of Guadalajara to achieve an economic agreement to seal the renewal of its star attacker Alexis Vegahas happened to the Verde Valle offices, so they are already working on the agenda of possible signings for the upcoming Apertura 2022 pass market and while the cost is lower, the better for the red and white coffers.

The Guadalajara directive is now looking for the most favorable circumstances to be able to move in the next transfer market and that is there are several good level players who end their respective contracts in June, so there would be no need to pay for their record and only the salary would be negotiated.

The midfield booster who could come into the fold as a free agent is the bronze medalist in the past Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: José Joaquín Esquivelwho is currently part of the Bravos de Juárez squad and his contract ends with this Clausura 2022, which Guadalajara could take advantage of. The Zacatecan collects the Mexican National Team process in the minor categories and recently with the U-23 in the Olympic cycle.

