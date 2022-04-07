The physical transformation of Natalie Portman for the last of ‘Thor’

The merit of film actors and actresses lies not only in their talent for acting but also, and on many occasions it is even more admirable, in the demanding preparation they carry out for certain films. There are many cases of performers who have pushed their bodies to the limit to get into a role or to meet the physical demands that it requires, and on this last occasion the leading role falls on the actress Natalie Portman.

The incredible muscles for this new movie

For several weeks, what will be the new film of ‘Thor‘, which will bear the title of ‘love and thunder’ and that for a few days now has been talked about by the hypothetical crisis that led to the relationship between Chris Hemsworth, its protagonist, and his partner Elsa Pataky. This time the comments about the filming of the new film that Marvel is already preparing have ended up in the other protagonist of the film, the actress Natalie Portman who has surprised her followers for her incredible preparation for her role. .

Natalie Portman ready to be the new Goddess of Thunder on the set of Thor Love And Thunder! JUST LOOK AT THOSE ARMS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/8WDxxNmNkA — All Marvel – 🍿🎥 (@TodoDeMarvelMX) March 6, 2021

At 39 years old, the American has aroused the admiration of the faithful followers of Marvel after the leak of some images of the shooting. Natalie Portman’s arms focus all eyes on her incredible muscles, radically changing the physiognomy of his body with many hours of dedication in the gym. “Natalie Portman ready to be the new Goddess of Thunder on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder“Just look at those arms!” Said the comment of a Marvel fan account sharing the images of the shoot.

After appearing in the first two films that focus on the life of ‘Thor‘, Natalie Portman will return to life as Jane Foster, who in this new installment of the film will have to portal the famous ‘Mjölnir’, with which she will become the powerful Thor. For this reason, she will have to resemble as much as possible the already admired physique of Chris Hemsworth, whose muscles rose to fame precisely for holding his prized hammer.

Marvel fans cannot resist the desire to go to theaters to enjoy this new installment of the saga, although they will have to wait at least a little longer to do so. The release date of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is still scheduled for next May 6, 2022and it will be when we finally see Natalie Portman with her imposing muscles.