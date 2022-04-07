The parody of ‘West Side Story’ that changes Tony for a Velociraptor

Steven Spielberg’s latest movie West Side Storyhas a new meaning with this parody video that mixes it with another of his tapes, jurassic park. While it may seem like Spielberg has tackled every conceivable genre in filmmaking, the prolific director’s first musical arrived last year. This video, which replaces Tony (Ansel Elgort) with a velociraptor, has become the new viral sensation.

Its time to experience @WestSideMovie the way absolutely not one intended. pic.twitter.com/hVn4fyZufA Seth Worley (@Awakeland3D) April 6, 2022

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg: an updated classic worth seeing

East remake from the classic 1961which was itself based on the ’57 Tony Award-winning musical, was one of the most applauded at the last Oscars, with Ariana DeBose winning best supporting actress after receiving near-universal praise for her performance. interpretation of the energetic Anita. West Side Story follow the story of two young lovers who forge a very strong sentimental connection despite belonging to warring groups.

Mara (Rachel Zegler) is an immigrant from Puerto Rico who has come to New York to live with her brother Bernardo (David Alvarez)the leader of the Sharks. Tony (Ansel Elgort), meanwhile, is a former member of the Sharks’ biggest rivals, the Jets. The rest, as they say, is history. West Side Story It is a huge film made in the classic style, with numerous nods to the original work, and here it takes on a new scale and meaning.







This strange parody, Shared by director Seth Worley, this is a new parody of the original trailer for the filmin which Tony is replaced with a velociraptor from Jurassic World (it seems that the dinosaur that has been used resembles Blue). The clip is priceless, with really hilarious moments, like the dance or the encounter with Mara. Another very horny element is how the typography of jurassic park to mix both films developed by Steven Spielberg. In any case, if you want to enjoy West Side Storyyou can do it in Disney+ at the highest quality.



