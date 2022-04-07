The letter with which Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Marvel comes to light

The importance of the figure of Iron Man in the MCU is something that no fan questions. And part of that relevance should be thanked, without a doubt, to Robert Downey Jr. Now that a total of 23 films have been shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is confirmed how relevant Tony Stark continues to be.

But the actor said goodbye to the character in 2018, after shooting ‘Avengers: Endgame’. At that time she wrote a letter that has now seen the light of day in the recently published book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These were his emotional words:

“I remember her perfectly (Gwyneth Paltrow), to Favs (Jon Favreau) and me sitting in a shabby shack, talking about Potts and Stark, when suddenly he became emotional, and joy, relief, faith and pain manifested.

I looked at him and asked, ‘What’s up, boss?’ and he looked at her and said, ‘I just realized this movie is going to work.’ Turns out he was right, and there were other oxymoronic clues that Iron Man was going to be a success against all odds called A) Unorthodox efficiency and B) relentless drive.

And it goes without saying that Samuel L. Jackson’s presence throughout (and his portrayal of Fury) has been a connective tissue, our bridge over numerous credibility gaps. Scarlett JohanssonCheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I remain united. (Yes, we’ve talked about getting a group tattoo.)

We are more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch, now Boseman, not to mention Larson, who we all agree will be a suitable and capable forward for the second decade of shenanigans. I’d hate not to include Holland (hence Watts) on the list, having somehow relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations.

I will also extend to Reynolds (to further demonstrate that I am not a specific distributor waiting for the scholarship). As long as I have your car, I will go back to day one and express my gratitude to Howard (our original Rhode), who was an integral part of my involvement in the cast. Almost lastly, every nemesis Tony has encountered so far deserves an honorable mention, so kudos to Bridges, Rourke, Kingsley, Pearce, Hiddleston, Spader, and finally Brolin.

But the most important here is you… If you made it to the end credits of this anniversary edition, you’re probably a fan, so there’s your Easter egg… a mirror! The people who have responded to the mythological narrative of these stories are the driving force behind all things Marvel. It has always been like this, there is no supply without demand. Since Comic Con 2007, it’s been apparent that the audience (no offense, THX) wasn’t just listening anymore. For ten years, you have co-piloted the narrative.

Ultimately, I hope that these films bring a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, the acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance with the power of association, sacrifice and love.”

